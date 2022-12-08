£10,000 reward offered in hunt for man wanted in connection with woman’s murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £10,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Sunderland.

Alexander Carr, 32, is believed to be “actively evading arrest” after a woman was found dead at a property in Brady Street on Saturday.

Northumbria Police said they were treating the woman’s death as murder and an investigation has been launched.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information on Carr’s whereabouts.

“Extensive enquiries have since been ongoing to locate Carr, who is believed to be actively evading arrest despite knowing he is wanted,” a police spokesperson said.

Carr has links to Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland, and police named him as “a key individual” in connection with their inquiries.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Carr, but to alert police if they have seen him.

Fleur Brown, north east regional manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “It is crucial that Alexander Carr is located as soon as possible as he is a key person that police need to speak to in connection with this murder.

“If you know where Alexander Carr is, or where he may be staying, I urge you not to approach him but to speak to us – and you may be eligible for a £10,000 reward.

“When you contact Crimestoppers, we never ask your name. We don’t want to know who you are, just what you know.

“Pass on information completely anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone number 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”