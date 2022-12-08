Charity founder awaits ruling on bid to challenge findings in regulator’s report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity founder awaits ruling on bid to challenge findings in regulator’s report

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 6.13pm
Camila Batmanghelidjh wants to challenge a regulator’s criticisms in the High Court (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Camila Batmanghelidjh wants to challenge a regulator’s criticisms in the High Court (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The founder of collapsed charity Keeping Kids Company is waiting to see whether a judge will give her the go-ahead to mount a High Court challenge to criticisms in a regulator’s report.

Mr Justice Bourne on Thursday considered Camila Batmanghelidjh’s complaints about findings made by the Charity Commission at a High Court hearing in London.

He indicated he would deliver a ruling on whether she had an arguable case and could mount a “judicial review” soon.

Keeping Kids Company, which was also known as Kids Company or Kids Co, was wound up in 2015, the judge heard.

David Cameron
David Cameron was among the backers of the charity (Victoria Jones/PA)

It supported vulnerable children and young people in London and Bristol, and attracted celebrity backers including former prime minister David Cameron, Coldplay, artist Damien Hirst and comedian Michael McIntyre.

The commission had in February published the results of a statutory inquiry into the collapse and made a finding of “mismanagement in the administration of the charity” over the failure to pay creditors, including its own workers, on time.

Keeping Kids Company had operated a “high-risk business model”, the commission said.

Trustees allowed spending to increase without a secure stream of income to cover increased costs or mitigate an unexpected fall in fundraising, the report said.

A barrister representing Ms Batmanghelidjh argued on Thursday that the report made “unwarranted, irrational and unreasonable” criticisms of Keeping Kids Company and, by implication, Ms Batmanghelidjh – the charity’s “public face”.

Ian Wise KC also argued the report was “tainted by predetermination” and was “accordingly unlawful”.

He told the judge that Ms Batmanghelidjh was “tainted” by the report.

Mr Wise said she was “unable to work at the moment” and felt that was “in part due to the report”.

Alan Yentob
Alan Yentob is among the former trustees of the charity (Yui Mok/PA)

Faisel Sadiq, who represented the commission, disputed claims made by Ms Batmanghelidjh and argued she should not be given the go-ahead to mount a challenge.

He said the commission had considered it “necessary and proportionate” to investigate the “public collapse” of Keeping Kids Company and argued that conclusions reached were “fair” and supported by evidence.

Mr Sadiq said there was “no proper basis” for concluding that findings were “tainted by irrationality”.

The charity’s closure came shortly after police launched an investigation, which was later dropped, into unfounded allegations of abuse and exploitation at the charity following the broadcast of a BBC Newsnight report.

Last year, a bid to ban Ms Batmanghelidjh and seven ex-trustees from being company directors was rejected by a High Court judge.

Mrs Justice Falk said the public “need no protection from these trustees”, calling them “highly impressive and dedicated individuals”.

The commission had said it agreed with Mrs Justice Falk, that there was no dishonesty, bad faith, or inappropriate personal gain in the charity’s operations.

In a joint statement, former trustees – including the BBC’s ex-creative director Alan Yentob – had said Mrs Justice Falk’s finding “made clear that there was no basis for concluding that there was mismanagement in the conduct of the charity’s affairs”.

