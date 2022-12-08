Michael Flynn testifies in Trump election probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Flynn testifies in Trump election probe

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 9.19pm
Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump’s onetime national security adviser, appears at the Fulton County Courthouse to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP/PA)
Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump’s onetime national security adviser, appears at the Fulton County Courthouse to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP/PA)

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrived at an Atlanta court on Thursday to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-president Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Mr Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of appearing before the panel. But a judge in Florida last month said he must testify and an appeals court earlier this week declined to stay that order while Mr Flynn’s appeal was pending.

Mr Flynn could be one of the final witnesses the panel hears from as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation, has said she wants to conclude the special grand jury soon.

Quotes of the Year
Michael Flynn was national security adviser to then-president Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP/PA)

The grand jurors have already questioned a number of other high-profile Trump associates, including former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and US senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Because Mr Flynn lives outside Georgia, Ms Willis had to ask a judge where he lives in Florida to order him to appear. She explained in paperwork filed with the court that Flynn is a “necessary and material witness” for the investigation.

In an interview on a right-wing cable news channel in mid-December 2020, Flynn said Trump “could take military capabilities” and place them in swing states and “basically re-run an election in each of those states,” Ms Willis wrote in a petition seeking to compel his testimony.

Mr Flynn also met at the White House on December 18, 2020, with Trump, lawyer Sidney Powell and others associated with the Trump campaign for a meeting that, according to news reports, “focused on topics including invoking martial law, seizing voting machines, and appointing Powell as special counsel to investigate the 2020 election”, Ms Willis wrote.

And he attended meetings in November 2020 at the South Carolina home of conservative attorney Lin Wood. Ms Willis wrote that Mr Wood said in a television interview that they met to look into possible ways to influence the election results in Georgia and elsewhere. Mr Wood has said that he testified before the special grand jury last month.

Special grand juries in Georgia operate behind closed doors and are generally used to investigate complex cases with many witnesses. They can compel evidence and subpoena testimony from witnesses, but they cannot issue indictments.

Once its investigation is complete, a special grand jury can recommend action, but it remains up to the district attorney to decide whether to then seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.

