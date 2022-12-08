Kieran Trippier warns England of threat posed by ‘fantastic’ Antoine Griezmann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran Trippier warns England of threat posed by ‘fantastic’ Antoine Griezmann

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 10.46pm
Former Atletico Madrid team-mates Kieran Trippier and Antoine Griezmann (PA)
Former Atletico Madrid team-mates Kieran Trippier and Antoine Griezmann (PA)

England have to find a way to halt France star Kylian Mbappe but Kieran Trippier has underlined the importance of also foiling former neighbour and team-mate Antoine Griezmann.

The reigning World Cup champions provide a tough obstacle for Gareth Southgate’s men to overcome at Al Bayt Stadium in Saturday evening’s quarter-final.

Given it is an even-looking clash that could be decided on a moment of magic, much of the pre-match talk has surrounded the importance of shackling Golden Boot leader Mbappe in Al Khor.

France v Australia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group D – Al Janoub Stadium
France’s Kylian Mbappe (right) and Antoine Griezmann (left) will look to end England’s World Cup hopes this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

But France’s squad is awash with talent and Trippier has highlighted the threat of his former Atletico Madrid team-mate Griezmann, who has played 71 consecutive games for the national team.

“I didn’t even know that,” the England right-back said when told of that run. “I was lucky to play with him. Experienced.

“You see his talent throughout his career and when you play with him you see his individual talent.

“He picks up spaces. He scores goals as well. He is one of those when even in training he is clever where he picks up space.

“He just drifts and is certainly a player to keep an eye on. He has the individual quality to find a pass, score a goal and arrive in the box.

“Griezy is a fantastic player,  and one we have to be aware of.”

The last France game Griezmann missed was in June 2017 – a 3-2 friendly win against England, which saw Trippier make his international debut.

The 32-year-old defender now has 40 caps under his belt and scored in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, which came a year before he took the bold move to join Atletico.

Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier made his England debut against France in 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trippier speaks glowingly about his time under Diego Simeone, with Griezmann among those that helped him thrive in Spain.

“A great guy,” he said. “We got on really well. His English is good and he really helped me when I was there, even though he arrived after me. I have huge respect for him.

“We lived in the same area and spent a lot of time together off the pitch. As we all did. It was like a big family.

“He helped me with the language and was really important to me. As well as being a great team-mate on the pitch.”

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wanda Metropolitano
Antoine Griezmann (right) played alongside Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Trippier and his Atleti team-mates lived in an area called La Finca, where they would walk to each other’s houses and hold frequent barbeques together.

“I had players round at mine,” he said. “It was always important for me to show the support and make them all aware that I was trying and making the effort to mix really.

“I spoke to Griezy a couple of months back. Obviously he’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. It’s one of those where on Instagram you speak and wish each other well and stuff like that.”

Trippier, who won LaLiga in 2020-21, ended his impressive stint in Spain in January when joining Newcastle, where he has flourished for Eddie Howe’s improving side.

