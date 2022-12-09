What the papers say – December 9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages splash with anonymous sources briefing against Harry and Meghan following their controversial Netflix debut.

‘Palace and Netflix clash over Sussexes soap opera’, claims The Times, while The Daily Telegraph accuses the couple of attacking the late Queen’s legacy for describing the Commonwealth as “Empire 2.0”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sussexes' TV show claims are a 'direct hit' on late Queen's legacy'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/zLv9DVZBMo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 8, 2022

The briefing continues in the Daily Mail, where the pair are accused of wanting to “bring down the monarchy”.

An anonymous palace source has told the Daily Express the royal family are “deeply upset” about the documentary series.

Front page: So hurtful! Royals 'deeply upset' by Harry's slurs #TomorrowsPaperToday £10 off when you spend £20 at No7: https://t.co/kROz40wXc1 pic.twitter.com/mLenq8NlKt — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 8, 2022

Metro reports Harry has seemingly taken a swipe at his father and brother after saying royals do not marry for love.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 ROYALS DON'T MARRY FOR LOVE 🔴 Harry's dig at Wills and Kate#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mQoZxrxYkh — Metro (@MetroUK) December 8, 2022

The Daily Star delivers its verdict that the show “wasn’t a patch on BBC favourite Homes Under The Hammer”.

The “unseemly squabble” is taking place as thousands of “ordinary Brits are choosing between eating and heating”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports Strep A outbreaks have been linked to the deaths of 15 children.

Jeremy Hunt will on Friday launch a major reform of the UK’s financial sector with plans to rip up red tape and replace reams of EU regulations, in a story covered by the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 9 December https://t.co/cCKoTPsuaG pic.twitter.com/NECsdBhIXh — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 8, 2022

The i says the Government has conceded new strike-busting legislation could increase industrial action and work-to-rule disruption while also making staff shortages worse.

I: New anti- strike laws could make strikes worse, admits Government #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LSI31IgYwj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 8, 2022

And medics have told The Guardian that Iranian security forces are shooting at the faces and genitals of women during anti-regime protests.

Guardian front page, Friday 9 December 2022: Iranian forces 'shooting at faces and genitals of female protesters' pic.twitter.com/ecFiOIlV8C — The Guardian (@guardian) December 8, 2022