Jude Bellingham’s ‘self-belief was like no other’, says former coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jude Bellingham’s ‘self-belief was like no other’, says former coach

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 10.02am Updated: December 9 2022, 10.14am
Jude Bellingham has starred for England at the World Cup. (Adam Davy/PA)
Jude Bellingham has starred for England at the World Cup. (Adam Davy/PA)

Jude Bellingham “pushed the boundaries” as a precocious teenager.

As a 13-year-old he embarrassed coaches, demanded more from his older team-mates and was destined for the top.

Now, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is starring at the World Cup for England ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final with France in Doha.

It comes as no surprise to Marcos Painter, Birmingham Under-16s coach, who managed the 19-year-old as he played two age levels above and matured beyond his years.

“He had such a fearlessness as a 13-year-old and his confidence and self-belief was like no other,” Painter told the PA news agency. “You’d see him demanding the ball off big characters in the group of under-16 players.

“You wouldn’t normally see that from a young lad, they’d be quite timid and reserved but Jude was so demanding. It wouldn’t matter what age group he was with, he would still be that demanding youngster that we see now.

“There were certainly times in the under-16s where he pushed the boundaries.

“At times it was how he would speak to fellow teammates, it could push the boundaries in the sense of it’s a little bit on edge so it’s: ‘Oh, back off a bit’.

“It was nothing personal and he never fell out with anyone. It was always a case of he was just so desperate to win and be the best. It would be borderline at times but there was no malice in it.

“It’s a development process and every youngster will have their moments of difficulty and the moments where they thrive but there was always unbelievable talent and character there.”

Painter came through Birmingham’s academy himself, making 11 appearances before joining Swansea in 2007 and playing for Brighton, Bournemouth and Portsmouth.

While the 36-year-old points out he was never on the same trajectory as Bellingham, he understands the pressures of breaking through as a local boy.

Jude Bellingham, left, scored England's opening goal of the tournament
Jude Bellingham, left, scored England’s opening goal of the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You do carry that expectation and you’re going to have a lot of the stadium filled with family and friends. In my case I had many of my friends and family who are big Blues fans,” he said.

“It was always a talking point and there’s always conversations to be had about results and performances.

“It was tough at times because you sometimes just want to play the game and escape from talking about football 24/7. You have the pressures to deal with but Jude is different, he relishes that.”

But the former left-back remembers the time when Bellingham, who scored his first England goal in the opening 6-2 win over Iran, made a personal impression.

“It was pre-season and it was a head tennis tournament,” he said. “We had a number of different nets set up, you win, get promoted and you go up the pitches. You lose the game, you go further down.

“Obviously being a staff member, I thought I’d position myself on the top pitch to start with so, initially, I was beating most of the youngsters.

“Then Jude starts making his way up to the top pitch. We started having a rally and he goes 1-0 up, 2-0 up and I’m thinking I was having an off day. I got relegated, came back up to play him again, he beats me again. Get relegated, come back and he beats me again.

“He was crowned the head tennis king for that day. I don’t think anyone else will remember it but I certainly haven’t forgotten.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented