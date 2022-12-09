China struggles with Covid infections after controls eased

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China struggles with Covid infections after controls eased

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 10.03am
Residents line up for medicine at a pharmacy in Beijing (AP)
Residents line up for medicine at a pharmacy in Beijing (AP)

A surge of Covid-19 cases in schools and businesses has been reported by social media users across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules in a bid to reverse a deepening economic slump.

Official data showed a fall in new cases, but those no longer cover big parts of the population after the government ended mandatory testing for many people on Wednesday.

That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from “zero-Covid” restrictions that have confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

A man on a stretcher
An elderly man on a stretcher is wheeled into the fever clinic at a hospital in Beijing (AP)

Social media users in Beijing and other cities said co-workers or classmates were ill and some businesses closed due to lack of staff. It was not clear from those accounts, many of which could not be independently confirmed, how far above the official figure the total case numbers might be.

A poster named as Tunnel Mouth wrote on the popular Sina Weibo platform: “I’m really speechless. Half of the company’s people are out sick, but they still won’t let us all stay home.”

The reports echo the experience of the United States, Europe and other economies that have struggled with outbreaks while trying to restore business activity.

Virus Outbreak China
Residents line up outside the fever clinic of a hospital in Beijing (AP)

But they are a jarring change for China, where the policy of “zero-Covid”, which aims to isolate every case, disrupted daily life and depressed economic activity but kept infection rates low.

Mr Xi’s government began to loosen controls on November 11 after promising to reduce their cost and disruption.

Imports tumbled 10.9% from a year ago in November in a sign of weak demand. Car sales fell 26.5% in October.

“Relaxing Covid controls will lead to greater outbreaks,” said Neil Thomas and Laura Gloudeman of Eurasia Group in a report, “but Beijing is unlikely to return to the extended blanket lockdowns that crashed the economy earlier this year.”

Virus Outbreak China
Elderly residents wear masks as they visit a hospital in Beijing (AP)

The changes suggest the ruling party is easing off its goal of preventing virus transmission, the basis of “zero-Covid”, but officials say that strategy is still in effect.

Restrictions probably must stay in place at least through mid-2023, public health experts and economists say. They claim millions of elderly people need to be vaccinated, which will take months, and hospitals strengthened to cope with a surge in cases. Officials announced a vaccination campaign last week.

On Friday, the government reported 16,797 new cases, including 13,160 without symptoms. That was down about one-fifth from the previous day and less than half of last week’s daily peak above 40,000.

More changes announced on Wednesday allow people with mild Covid-19 cases to isolate at home instead of going to a quarantine centre that some complained were crowded and unsanitary. That addressed a major irritant for the public.

A requirement for subway riders, supermarket shoppers and others to show negative virus tests was also dropped, though they still are needed for schools and hospitals.

