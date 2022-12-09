Hugo Lloris says England are ‘ready to compete for trophies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugo Lloris says England are ‘ready to compete for trophies’

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 12.22pm
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (Martin Meissner/AP)
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (Martin Meissner/AP)

France captain Hugo Lloris believes World Cup quarter-final opponents England have matured into a team ready to win the biggest prizes.

Lloris will lead the reigning world champions into their clash with the Euro 2020 finalists at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night.

The Tottenham goalkeeper will break France’s male record for all-time appearances when he earns his 143rd cap in Al Khor.

But, following a mixture of retirements, loss of form and injury, only 10 members of the France squad that lifted the World Cup in Russia four years ago are in Qatar.

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a press conference on Friday
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during a press conference on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

England have 12 of the players who got to the semi-finals in 2018 and Lloris believes Gareth Southgate’s side are now at a level to go one better than their penalty shoot-out loss to Italy last summer.

“If we compare both sides, there were more English players in the World Cup in Russia than French players, and if you look at the English squad they were semi-finalists in the World Cup and runner-up at the last Euros,” he said.

“There is a real progression and I believe this team is getting more mature and ready to compete for trophies.

“They were a little bit unlucky at the last Euros, they got very close but they are here to win. In our side there are a lot of changes with the new generation of players, they are ready to compete because they play for the best teams in Europe, we have a good mixture. 

“We have to make sure we will be ready to challenge England on Saturday because it is going to be a big battle.”

Lloris’ Spurs team-mate Harry Kane will be the opposing skipper in the quarter-final, the striker now just one goal shy of Wayne Rooney’s all-time record for England.

Harry Kane, left, and Hugo Lloris will go head to head on Saturday
Harry Kane, left, and Hugo Lloris will go head to head on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Having also been the go-to man for goals at Tottenham, Lloris knows just what kind of threat Kane will pose to France’s hopes of progressing to a semi-final against Portugal or Morocco.

“We have a very strong relationship,” added Lloris. “We have been playing together for about nine years now so we know each other very well both on and off the pitch. 

“I only have positive things to say about Harry, he is a very important player for the team, the club and for the England team as well.

“He is a real leader, he is an example for his team-mates and he is a top player.

“He has been decisive for his club and very often he makes the difference. Like all of the players on Saturday, every player is going to be determined to get their team through to the next round. 

“Harry is someone who is known all over the world, so I don’t think I can add much to what is already known.”

