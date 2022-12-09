Shoreham Airshow inquest ‘only chance’ for families to ask questions about probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shoreham Airshow inquest ‘only chance’ for families to ask questions about probe

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 1.03pm
(Sussex Police/CPS/PA)
(Sussex Police/CPS/PA)

The Shoreham Airshow inquest is the “only chance” the victims’ families have to ask questions about the investigation, the inquest has heard.

A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed on to the A27 during an aerial display at the air show in Sussex on August 22 2015, killing 11 men and injuring 13.

The inquest continued on Friday with lawyer Jim Morris, representing the families of Matthew Grimstone and Mark Trussler, questioning Julian Firth of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) for a third day.

Mr Firth was the principal inspector investigating the crash.

The AAIB concluded the plane crashed because it began a looping manoeuvre too low to the ground and its entry speed and thrust were too low.

During the hearing, senior coroner Penelope Schofield asked Mr Morris to conclude his questions due to the inquest running over time.

Mr Morris responded: “This is the only opportunity for my families to question the investigators about the report. It is crucially important to them that all relevant questions are asked.

“The families have waited seven years and it would be extremely unfair – they instructed me to conduct relevant questioning so all the facts within the report are highlighted.

“There are facts in this report that are hidden – they need to be clarified and it’s very important in terms of your conclusions.

Shoreham Airshow crash inquest
Ten of the victims: Matthew Grimstone, Matt Jones, Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Dylan Archer, Richard Smith, James Mallinson, Maurice Abrahams and Daniele Polito (PA)

“The sisters of Mr Trussler and Mr Grimstone’s parents have indicated they would be more than happy, provided that happens, for this inquest to go into next year, it’s that important.”

Ms Schofield said she “does sympathise with the families” and allowed Mr Morris to continue his questioning, which concluded at midday on Friday.

During the accident manoeuvre the pilot, Andrew Hill, rolled the plane by 60 degrees when he intended to roll 20 degrees. The 60-degree rotation is what brought the plane in line with the A27.

Mr Morris asked: “The plan was to rotate around 20 degrees, but over-rotating in the vertical, that’s the reason the fatalities on the A27 have been caused?”

Mr Firth replied: “Because the aircraft exited the manoeuvre, exited along the A27, that’s why the aircraft ended up where it did.”

Mr Morris said: “If he had rotated 20 degrees and it had crashed, it would have crashed in the display line and there would have been no fatalities?”

Shoreham Airshow crash inquest
Andrew Hill (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Firth replied: “I can’t say.”

Mr Morris asked: “During this type of flying display it’s crucial that the pilot in command of the aircraft doesn’t make any mistakes, isn’t it?”

Mr Firth replied: “Yes, other than minor mistakes that don’t affect the aircraft. Flying at a low level reduces the scope for mistakes.”

Mr Morris said: “These are very serious mistakes, aren’t they?”

Mr Firth replied: “We highlight in our report the potential significant mistakes and the reasons they might have been made.”

The inquest continues.

