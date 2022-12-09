US Democratic senator switches to independent status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US Democratic senator switches to independent status

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 2.23pm
Kyrsten Sinema (AP)
Kyrsten Sinema (AP)

Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has announced that she is now registered as an independent – but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the US senate.

Ms Sinema has modelled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Republican senator John McCain of Arizona, and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities.

But rather than assailing the Democratic Party in her statement, she said she was “declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

Kyrsten Sinema
Ms Sinema will be up for re-election in two years (AP)

While it is unusual for a sitting senator to switch party affiliation, the move appears to hold more impact on Ms Sinema’s own political brand than the operations of the senate.

In a video explaining her decision, she said: “Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection of who I’ve always been … Nothing’s going to change for me.”

The first-term senator wrote in The Arizona Republic that she came into office pledging “to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. I committed I would not demonize people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama. I promised I would never bend to party pressure”.

She wrote that her approach is “rare in Washington and has upset partisans in both parties”, but “has delivered lasting results for Arizona”.

Ruben Gallego
Ruben Gallego is expected to challenge Ms Sinema in 2024 (AP)

Ms Sinema also said that she has “never fit perfectly in either national party”.

Before Ms Sinema’s announcement, Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the new senate come January after Democratic senator Raphael Warnock won in Georgia’s runoff election.

Until then, the US senate will remain even, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote for Democrats.

Ms Sinema told Politico in an interview that she will not caucus with Republicans and that she plans to keep voting as she has since winning election to the senate in 2018 after three House terms.

She is expected to maintain her committee assignments through the Democratic majority, according to a senate Democratic aide.

Two current independents, senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, caucus with Democrats and gain their committee seniority through the Democrats.

She is facing re-election in 2024 and is likely to be matched against a well-funded primary challenger after angering much of the Democratic base by blocking or watering down progressive priorities such as a minimum wage increase and President Joe Biden’s big social spending initiatives. She has not said whether she plans to seek another term.

Ms Sinema’s most prominent potential challenger in the primaries is representative Ruben Gallego, who has a long history of feuding with her.

