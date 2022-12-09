Search for missing fishermen off Jersey coast to be called off at sunset

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A search and rescue operation off the coast of Jersey for three missing fishermen is to be called off at sunset.

L’Ecume II – an 18-metre wooden fishing vessel – sunk five miles west of Jersey after colliding with the freight ship Commodore Goodwill at 5.30am on Thursday.

The fishing boat was crewed by a captain, who has been named in reports as Michael “Mick” Michieli, and two other crew members, all of whom are still missing.

The vessel sunk in approximately 40 metres of water, which is too deep for divers to search without specialist equipment, the Jersey Coastguard said.

The coastguard has been coordinating a search for the last two days using the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, Channel Islands Airsearch, and the Ports of Jersey tug as well as members of the local fishing fleet.

The Jersey Lifeboat Association said on Facebook on Thursday evening: “We self-launched just after 7 [Thursday] morning to look for Mick and the boys along with the other SAR assets and fishing fleet.”

However, the Ports of Jersey said in an update on Friday afternoon: “After careful analysis of [Jersey Coastguard’s] findings, the search and rescue phase of the operation will draw to a close today at sunset.

“All possible rescue activities will have been exhausted in an effort to find the three missing fishermen.”

The statement added: “We are aware that this is very difficult for friends and family of the men, and we extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragic incident.”

The port has commissioned a vessel with a “remotely operated underwater craft” to conduct a more detailed search of the collision site.

This vessel will arrive early next week and help to inform how the ship will be recovered.

Commercial shipping to and from Jersey has been rerouted to the eastern side of the island, and Commodore Goodwill remains docked in Saint Hellier, the capital of Jersey.