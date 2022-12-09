Scott Jamieson sets Leopard Creek course record to lead at halfway stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Jamieson sets Leopard Creek course record to lead at halfway stage

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 4.32pm
Scott Jamieson leads at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Championship (Kenny Smith)
Scott Jamieson leads at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Championship (Kenny Smith)

Scotland’s Scott Jamieson established a three-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek.

Jamieson, whose sole DP World Tour title to date came in the Nelson Mandela Championship a decade ago, carded nine birdies in a bogey-free second round of 63 to reach 13 under par and set a new course record.

England’s Nathan Kimsey, who won the Challenge Tour Grand Final a month ago, carded two eagles and five birdies before dropping his only shot of the day on the 18th after firing his approach over the green into the water.

Compatriot Eddie Pepperell was also on 10 under after making six birdies on the back nine in his 65, with France’s David Ravetto on the same mark thanks to a second consecutive 67.

Pepperell told Sky Sports: “After a few holes I wasn’t sure what to expect with the weather and how the course might play. It was a tough start and then the weather passed and it was quite calm and scoreable.

“I didn’t feel terribly comfortable off the tee for the second half of the round, but I hit my irons very well so it was just a case of getting it in play and I felt like I was going to flag hunt most of the way in, which I did, and holed a few putts.”

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open – Day Four – The Renaissance Club
England’s Eddie Pepperell is in a share of second place (Jane Barlow/PA)

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli shot a second round of 66 to sit in 10th place on eight under par, having somewhat unusually had to enter Tuesday qualifying.

Frittelli told Sky Sports: “I was pretty happy with six under par today. I made a few mistakes, but all in all a pretty good round.

“I’ve lost my status in Europe, don’t play there any more, and Sunshine Tour winner’s category had run out after winning five years ago, so I’m at the back of the field when it comes to getting in tournaments and didn’t get an invite so decided to go to qualifying and shot 67 at ERPM (Golf Club in Boksburg, a 4.5 hour drive away from Leopard Creek).

“Here I am in the tournament competing for the lead, so definitely made it worth it going to qualifying.

