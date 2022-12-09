German judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
German judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 5.27pm
A suspect is escorted from a police helicopter by police officers after the arrival for a questioning after raids across much of Germany against suspected far-right extremists (Michael Probst/AP/PA)
German authorities said on Friday that judges have confirmed the arrest of 23 people detained earlier this week on suspicion of planning to topple the government, while the extradition of two others detained abroad is being sought.

Prosecutors said 22 German citizens and a Russian woman detained in a series of raids across Germany on Wednesday have appeared before a federal court for their arraignment and will remain in custody as the investigation into the case continues.

Extradition proceedings have been initiated in the case of two others, identified only as Maximilian E. and Frank H., who were detained in Italy and Austria respectively, prosecutors said.

German authorities described the suspects as being part of the far-right Reich Citizens movement. Its adherents deny the legitimacy of the present-day German constitution and government, claiming instead that the German empire, or Reich, of 1871 still exists.

A police helicopter with a suspect arrives in Karlsruhe, Germany, close the federal prosecutor’s office (Michael Probst/AP/PA)

The plotters allegedly wanted to install Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, a 71-year-old businessman, as the head of a new government. Although Germany abolished any formal role for royalty over a century ago, he continues to use the title of “prince” due to his descent from the formerly noble House of Reuss.

The case has also put a spotlight once more on the far-right Alternative for Germany party. One of its former politicians, Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, was among those arrested. A Berlin judge, she was to become justice minister if the coup succeeded, prosecutors said.

While the party’s leadership has denounced the plot, one of its MPs called the raids “the biggest abuse of power in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany”.

Petr Bystron, an AfD MP from Bavaria, accused German authorities of “massive intimidation of the entire opposition”.

Rival politicians, meanwhile, have called for the party’s links with the Reich Citizens movement to be investigated.

Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder said on Friday that Germany’s domestic intelligence agency should step up its surveillance of AfD.

Lars Klingbeil, the general-secretary of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party, accused AfD of being the “parliamentary interface for hatred, incitement and violence”.

