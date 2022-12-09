Neymar v Pele – How Brazil’s joint all-time record goal-scorers match up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neymar v Pele – How Brazil’s joint all-time record goal-scorers match up

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 6.02pm Updated: December 9 2022, 6.14pm
Neymar, pictured, drew level with Pele in Brazil’s scoring charts (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neymar, pictured, drew level with Pele in Brazil’s scoring charts (Mike Egerton/PA)

Neymar notched his 77th international goal to move alongside Pele as Brazil’s record scorer – but it was not enough to beat Croatia in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final.

The 30-year-old drew level with Brazil great Pele with his extra-time opener against Croatia only for Bruno Petkovic to force a shootout with his goal before the 2018 finalists won through on penalties.

Here the PA news agency looks at how the Paris St Germain forward compares to his illustrious predecessor in the number 10 shirt.

Neymar’s goals

The goal against Croatia was Neymar’s second of the tournament and his eighth at a World Cup, spread across three editions.

He scored four on home soil in 2014 – two each against Croatia and Cameroon – and two in 2018 against Costa Rica and Mexico.

A further 14 of his goals have come in qualifiers for the global showpiece, with five at the Copa America and four in the 2013 Confederations Cup including in the final against Spain.

The remaining 76 have come in friendlies, in which he has made 70 of his 124 international appearances.

He has four hat-tricks to his name, two of them coming in 2014 against South Africa and a four-goal haul against Japan. His other trebles came against China in 2012 and Peru in 2020, the latter in the qualifying campaign for this World Cup.

That helps make Japan his favourite international opponents, with nine goals against the Samurai Blue. He has netted six times against Peru and five against the United States, including his first international goal in 2010.

Pele comparison

Pele
Pele had held the Brazil record since his retirement in 1971 (PA)

If there is any temptation to downplay Neymar’s achievement based on the proportion of his goals scored in friendlies, a glance at Pele’s record is enough to put that issue to bed.

He too scored the largest share of his goals, 34 out of 77, in non-competitive internationals, while otherwise saving his best for the big occasion.

Pele’s 12 World Cup goals rank him fifth all time behind German pair Miroslav Klose (16) and Gerd Muller (14), compatriot Ronaldo (15) and France’s Just Fontaine, who scored a record 13 in a single tournament in 1958.

Six goals in qualifying and eight at the Copa America, plus 17 in various other competitions including the defunct Nations Cup, Cruz Cup and Roca Cup, complete Pele’s record.

His goals came in 92 caps, 32 fewer than Neymar, with a record of 0.84 goals per game compared to the present number 10’s 0.62.

