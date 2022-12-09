Six police officers lose jobs for being part of offensive WhatsApp group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six police officers lose jobs for being part of offensive WhatsApp group

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 6.24pm Updated: December 9 2022, 7.28pm
Jonathon Cobban arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Six police constables have lost their jobs following a disciplinary hearing for being part of a WhatsApp group which shared “grossly offensive” messages.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the six officers from three forces were found to have committed gross misconduct and have been sacked, or told they would have lost their jobs if they had not quit already.

Wayne Couzens court case
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens (Met Police)

The serving officers who have been dismissed are Pc Gary Bailey, of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), and Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) Pc Matthew Forster.

The former officers given dismissal notices are Pcs Joel Borders, Jonathon Cobban and William Neville, of MPS, and Norfolk Constabulary Pc Daniel Comfort.

All of them apart from Pc Forster, who is subject to different regulations, will be added to the College of Policing barred list preventing them from future employment with the police service.

They were all found to have breached police standards of professional behaviour for discreditable conduct; authority, respect and courtesy; challenging and reporting improper conduct; and equality and diversity.

Police officers offensive messages court case
William Neville (James Manning/PA)

An IOPC spokesman said: “The ‘Bottles and Stoppers’ chat group, as it was called, dated back to February 2019. All the officers involved had previously worked for CNC but had transferred to the MPS when the messages were sent.

“During our investigation, we analysed more than 6,000 messages which included racist and homophobic comments, and derogatory remarks aimed at domestic abuse victims, people with disabilities, and women.

“Examples included comments about starving African children eating flies; references to ‘filthy Feltham’ in the context of the area’s diversity, ‘grooming’ of young foreign girls by buying them prawn balls, and the Tasering of children and animals; use of offensive terms such as ‘mong’ and ‘pikey’, and the comment ‘they only have to say yes once’ in a clear reference to rape and/or sexual assault.

“A remark about ‘dodgy’ showers at Auschwitz prompted the response ‘very popular tho. I heard people were queuing up to go in them’.”

Police officers offensive messages court case
Former Metropolitan Police officer Joel Borders (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “The views expressed by these officers do not belong in a civilised society and as we have said before, social media cannot be a hiding place for them whether on a public platform or as part of a private group.

“Behaviour of this kind undermines public confidence in policing and the dismissal rulings by the panel today send out a strong message that it will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to ensure, along with police forces, that this type of behaviour is rooted out and those responsible are held to account for their actions.”

Cobban was found guilty of three counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network, while Borders was convicted of five charges after a Westminster Magistrates’ Court trial.

They were both sentenced in November to three months’ imprisonment, but were bailed pending an appeal.

