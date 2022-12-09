Emiliano Martinez the shootout hero as Argentina edge past the Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Emiliano Martinez the shootout hero as Argentina edge past the Netherlands

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 10.20pm Updated: December 9 2022, 10.58pm
Argentina players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out (Peter Byrne/PA)
Argentina players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out (Peter Byrne/PA)

Emiliano Martinez put on a penalty-saving masterclass as Argentina beat the Netherlands in a shootout to settle a thrilling World Cup quarter-final.

After Lionel Messi lit up Lusail Stadium to score and assist, Argentina seemed to be coasting to a semi-final clash with Croatia, only for Wout Weghorst to hit a brace and seal a remarkable 2-2 draw.

Aston Villa stopper Martinez then took centre stage, saving from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis as the Dutch fell on penalties to Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 semi-final.

Netherlands v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Lusail Stadium
Emiliano Martinez booked Argentina’s place in the last four (Peter Byrne/PA)

Enzo Fernandez sent his penalty wide to give the Netherlands hope as Luuk de Jong slotted home but Lautaro Martinez would thrash in the winner to send Argentina through 4-3 on penalties.

The loss was the first tasted by Louis van Gaal since he returned for a third stint in charge of the Netherlands, with the 71-year-old now retiring from management for a second time.

Messi’s magic seemed to have inspired a comfortable victory for Argentina following his fine assist for Nahuel Molina and his second-half penalty – but Burnley striker Weghorst had other ideas.

In an ill-tempered tie, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu doled out 14 cautions as the players from both sides were involved in more than one melee.

Netherlands v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Lusail Stadium
Lionel Messi celebrates with keeper Martinez (Martin Rickett/PA)

Messi’s no-look, reverse pass 10 minutes before half-time not only flummoxed two Premier League title-winning defenders in Van Dijk and Nathan Ake but was weighted to perfection, allowing Molina to score his first international goal before the skipper doubled the lead with a cool 73rd-minute penalty after Marcos Acuna – whose earlier booking rules him out of the semi-final – had been tripped by Denzel Dumfries.

Weghorst came off the bench to reduce the arrears with a header that seemingly stirred the Netherlands from an 83-minute slumber in which they had failed to test Martinez, and he was on hand to steer in a late leveller to cue bedlam among the Dutch players.

There was a feisty altercation in the closing stages, the Dutch bench erupting after Leandro Paredes smashed the ball into the dugout with Van Dijk barging him to the ground as tempers flared.

With Van Dijk and Ake joining the attack, Argentina survived a barrage of balls into their box but were undone by some fine thinking out of it.

When a last-gasp free-kick was awarded, instead of shooting, Koopmeiners rolled a pass into the area where Weghorst held off his marker to equalise.

With legs tiring, chances in the additional 30 minutes were at a premium but substitute Lautaro Martinez’s effort cannoned off Van Dijk as Argentina finished the stronger of the two.

Weghorst then unwittingly deflected a Fernandez shot just over the crossbar as the Netherlands started to struggle.

Lautaro Martinez forced a fine stop out of Andries Noppert, who was beaten all ends up as Fernandez’s next effort cracked against the woodwork with the Dutch just about holding on for penalties.

Netherlands v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Lusail Stadium
Wout Weghorst was left gutted after the shootout agony (Martin Rickett/PA)

Captain Van Dijk stepped up first but his effort was well saved by Martinez before Messi stroked home a simple spot-kick to give Argentina an early lead in the shootout.

Berghuis was next for the Dutch and this time Martinez’s save was even better and, after Gonzalo Montiel and Weghorst had struck, Argentina missed as Fernandez screwed his penalty wide.

De Jong kept the Dutch dreams alive only for Lautaro Martinez to fire in – Argentina succeeding where their rivals Brazil had failed earlier in the evening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented