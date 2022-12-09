England better equipped to win World Cup than in 2018, claims Gareth Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England better equipped to win World Cup than in 2018, claims Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 10.48pm Updated: December 10 2022, 1.00am
Gareth Southgate has led England to the World Cup quarter-finals (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Southgate has led England to the World Cup quarter-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Southgate believes England are better prepared for World Cup success than four years ago and says mentality will be key in Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final clash against holders France.

Having comfortably topped their group and swatted aside Senegal with ease in the round of 16, millions across the land will be tuning into Saturday’s mouthwatering encounter at Al Bayt Stadium.

France are favourites to progress to Wednesday’s semi-final, but England are a different beast to 2018, when they surpassed expectations to reach the final four at a tournament where their aim was just to win a knockout match.

Southgate’s side went on to finish as European Championship runners-up last year and now they are looking to beat an elite nation in a knockout match on foreign soil for the first time, with another semi-final the reward.

“The biggest thing for me in the game is going to be our mentality,” the England manager said. “We’ll of course be tactically prepared.

“But on these nights you’ve got to have men that stand up and take on the challenge. That’s the bit that we’ve got to prove to people.

“We’ve had some outstanding nights and the next game is always the most important. It’s against a good level of opponent, one we’re ready for. One, if you’d asked me four years ago were we quite ready, I’m not sure.

“Now I feel differently about that, and that’s because we’ve got evidence over a long period of results.

England players dejected at the 2018 World Cup
England suffered semi-final defeat in Russia four years ago (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Historically we have always talked well, but the evidence wasn’t there. Now we’ve got more evidence and we’ve got to go and nail this type of game now.”

England are looking to reach the semi-final stage at a third successive major tournament in what Southgate this week called England’s “acid test” against the reigning champions.

He believes France are the “very best” in Qatar and staff stepped up preparations with a detailed presentation on their opponents at 9am on Monday – just six hours after getting back from the Senegal match.

External debate over selection and set-up has rumbled ever since the last-16 triumph, but the approach has long since been settled upon.

“We decided on Monday,” Southgate said. “We’d already watched by Monday night all the games of France, we’d already reviewed our game from Senegal.

England players during the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out
England lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties (Nick Potts/PA)

“So, we’re very clear on the right path because then you’ve got to deliver that through the week. We’re comfortable with where we’re at.”

Few understand representing England better than 57-cap former defender Southgate, who went to four senior tournaments as a player and is now coaching at his third.

Asked if he feels better prepared now, he said: “Well, I’d be an idiot if I hadn’t learnt over five years managing some of the biggest games in world football, managing some of the most high-profile players in Europe.

“Going through the experience of having one of the most high-profile jobs in the country, you learn quite a lot.

“You constantly improve as a coach. Another four-five years down the line I’ll be a better coach than I am now. Another hundred games, or whatever.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring against Senegal
England booked their place in the quarter-finals with a comfortable win against Senegal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That, I think, is the challenge for every manager, every coach – you’ve got to constantly improve, you’ve got to find the new things that are happening that can improve the team.

“How does the team evolve over a period of time? In Russia, it was the right way to go to get the best players we had at that time on the pitch.

“I think we’ve constantly tried to evolve that, and I think we’ve done that during this tournament as well.

“I know people think I have a preference for a certain system, but if anything my preference has always been 4-3-3, but I don’t think it’s always been appropriate for us to play and get the best out of the team.

“The job is not just to have a philosophy, the job is to win football matches. And you can have a philosophy, but if you’re going home at the start of the tournament then the philosophy doesn’t wash, really.

“With the national team you’ve got to keep winning. Of course we want to win and score goals as we have this time, but the key is always getting the best out of the players you’ve got.”

