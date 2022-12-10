US to examine environmental impact of planned Cumbrian coal mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US to examine environmental impact of planned Cumbrian coal mine

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 7.16am Updated: December 10 2022, 7.56am
John Kerry (Yui Mok/PA)
John Kerry (Yui Mok/PA)

US climate envoy John Kerry has suggested he will keep a close eye on UK plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria.

The underground mine near Whitehaven is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tonnes of coal per year for use in steel making, rather than power generation, and backers say it will create around 500 jobs for the area.

But opponents warn it will create more greenhouse gas emissions and say it is hypocritical amid UK efforts to show climate leadership and urge the world to give up coal.

Mr Kerry, President Joe Biden’s special envoy on climate, stopped short of criticising the Government’s decision but told The Guardian he would be seeking information on the coal mine.

“I’m asking my people to give me a better download on exactly what the emissions implications are going to be,” he said.

“Coal is not exactly the direction that the world is trying to move in, or needs to move in. What I want to know is the level of abatement here and the comparison of this particular process in the production of steel.”

Business and engineering experts have questioned the investment in an “1850s technology” to supply coal for steel manufacture as the sector looks to shift to cleaner production methods.

ENVIRONMENT Coal
(PA Graphics)

They warned it sent the wrong signal to industry about commitments to cut emissions to net zero by 2050.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove has acknowledged the scheme may be subject to a legal challenge but insisted it would be a net-zero project and claimed it “would to some extent support the transition to net zero”.

Mr Kerry, who made clear that the US was closing coal-fired power stations, indicated he could join critics of the plan if he felt it sent the wrong message on climate change.

“It depends exactly on the outcome of the statistical analysis that I want to see. And I guarantee you we will analyse it and share that point of view. And if we find something, we will say.”

Woodhouse Colliery
Demonstrations last year outside the proposed colliery (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He also acknowledged that people will have concerns about the plan, during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, but said he wanted to get more information before commenting.

A Department for Levelling Up spokesperson said: “This coal will be used for the production of steel and would otherwise need to be imported. It will not be used for power generation.

“The mine seeks to be net zero in its operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the wider economy.”

