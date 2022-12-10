Fans say winners of England’s quarter-final with France have ‘one hand on trophy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fans say winners of England’s quarter-final with France have ‘one hand on trophy’

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 1.16pm Updated: December 10 2022, 4.28pm
England fan Richard, with a replica of the World Cup in Souq Waqif before the Fifa World Cup quarter-final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)
England fan Richard, with a replica of the World Cup in Souq Waqif before the Fifa World Cup quarter-final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar (Adam Davy/PA)

England fans believe the winners of their crunch quarter-final clash with France have “one hand on the trophy”.

Supporters in Qatar and back at home have spoken of their nerves as they geared up for Saturday’s crucial knockout tie, with police forces across the nation urging fans to “drink responsibly” ahead of the game.

The RAC suggested football fans should leave their cars at home and go on foot to watch the match due to the “big freeze” across the country.

Rishi Sunak shared a joke with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the game, with both agreeing to “wish luck” to the nation that progresses to the semi-final.

After being asked by Mr Macron if he would wish the French well should they win, the Prime Minister replied: “Hopefully I won’t have to. But you’ve got a deal.

“Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round.”

Thousands of fans will later cheer on England in Al Khor and millions more back home will watch on TV, with pubs and bars readying themselves for another bumper evening.

One fan, who told the PA news agency he was on the same flight as Raheem Sterling to Qatar, said his return to the squad would be a “big boost” after he returned to England following a break-in at his home.

The two giants of European football will meet at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening, with the winner facing Morocco or Portugal in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The British Beer and Pub Association hopes the 7pm kick-off time in the UK will encourage punters to visit their local early.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans Simon and Kevin on the Metro to the ground before the Fifa World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

It predicts six million more pints could be sold during the quarter-final, providing a £26 million boost to the industry.

Extra police officers will be deployed in London given large swathes of English and French football fans are expected to flock to the city.

The Three Lions landed the first blow on Saturday as their supporters beat their French counterparts 7-4 in a match at a windswept Doha Sports Park.

England fans sang Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline and danced to New Order’s football anthem World In Motion as they enjoyed the atmosphere at the Cabana Hop Garden, at Doha’s Radisson Blu Hotel.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans in Souq Waqif before the game (Adam Davy/PA)

Friends James Bayley and Charles Johnson, both 28 and from London, arrived in Qatar on Friday morning and said they were on the same flight as Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea forward Sterling returned to the squad after missing last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following the incident at his home in Surrey.

Mr Johnson, who works in shipping, predicted a 3-1 England win and said: “I think if England start how they did against Senegal, after 30 minutes when Jude (Bellingham) and Hendo (Jordan Henderson) took it on, I think we’ll be all right.”

He added: “I think whoever wins it today has got their hand on the trophy, but we’ll see what happens.”

Mr Johnson said it had been a “World Cup of upsets”, adding: “For once I’m actually confident about England’s chances. We were in Russia last time around and there’s a good feeling about the team.

FIFA World Cup 2022
England supporters playing French supporters in a seven-a-side game in Doha (Peter Byrne/PA)

“On our plane out here Sterling was on it too with his family so I think that’ll be a big boost to the team.”

Mr Bayley, who works in sports analysis, predicted 2-1 to England and said: “I’m nervous, look at the two games that went to penalties yesterday. It’s going to be tight.”

He added: “I’m confident, but I think whoever wins it today you think they’re probably favourites after that.”

Project manager Mark Bentley, 55, from Walsall, predicted a Harry Kane double to lead England to a 2-0 win, saying: “I’m confident, as ever.”

He added: “They’re two of the best teams on paper but the way this tournament is shaping up at the minute, who knows? But it’s a big chance for whoever wins tonight – well, England are winning.”

Tom Bentley, 19, from Walsall, who works in valuation, also said: “If it’s on penalties then I’ll take it.

“It’ll be a tough game, I can see extra time – after watching the penalties last night, I hope we don’t have to go that far. I reckon extra time, 2-1 England.”

He added: “We’ll be favourites after tonight.”

WORLDCUP Argentina
(PA Graphics)

Johnnie Lowery, 24, from Sutton in south London, said he has been pleased with England’s “solid” performances so far.

The Sutton United supporter said of tonight’s match: “Maybe penalties, hopefully we’ll nick it, my nerves will be shredded either way but I’m hopeful.”

He added: “I don’t think I can sit through 120 minutes and penalties and survive so if it’s in the 90 that’ll be great.”

On Saturday, Fifa President Gianni Infantino paid tribute to US journalist Grant Wahl who died after collapsing during extra time at the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday.

Mr Wahl was detained by Qatari authorities for a short period last month after attempting to enter a stadium wearing a rainbow shirt.

