At least three dead and a dozen missing in Jersey flats explosion

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 5.42pm Updated: December 10 2022, 9.38pm
The aftermath of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey (@just_daniel1411/PA)
The aftermath of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey (@just_daniel1411/PA)

At least three people have died and a dozen are missing following an explosion and fire at a block of flats in Jersey.

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, Paul Brown, confirmed they had been called and had carried out investigations on the three-storey building just hours before the huge blast at around 4am on Saturday.

At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Mr Brown said firefighters attended the site in St Helier on Friday night after receiving a call at 8.36pm.

States of Jersey Police chief officer Robin Smith said that around 12 people were missing, adding: “My hope, of course, is that the number is a lot less.”

He said it was a “protracted incident” that could “go on for days, maybe weeks.”

Earlier, Mr Smith said the fire service had been called to the area the night before after residents reported smelling gas.

Mr Brown told reporters the scene was one of “complete devastation” and the situation is a “total collapse”.

St Helier explosion
(left to right) chief ambulance officer Peter Gavey, chief fire officer Paul Brown, States of Jersey Police chief officer Robin Smith and Chief minister of Jersey, Kristina Moore (Government of Jersey/Facebook)

He said: “The plan is that we will continue searching and we have no other plan at this stage.

“The area is being lit and teams will be working tonight, all night, and we will not stop for the time being.”

Asked if the call the fire service responded to on Friday evening had anything to do with the cause of the explosion, Mr Brown replied: “I can confirm that the fire and rescue service did attend.

“I don’t know the exact number of firefighters, but they did attend. The call was received at 20.36 yesterday evening.

“I know that they did conduct investigations, but I think at the moment what I’m focused on is just the emergency response.

“I will give you an answer to that but what I’d like to do for the moment is focus on the emergency response, talk to my colleagues and consider those bits that are subject to investigation – and make sure I don’t tell you something that I need to tell someone else first.”

Chief Minister Kristina Moore announced at least three people had died, with a search and rescue operation for further people ongoing.

She said it was an “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Island.

Asked to provide an update on the two people earlier described as “walking wounded”, chief ambulance officer Peter Gavey said they had been discharged from hospital, but one person had since been admitted with “nothing serious”.

Earlier on Saturday, police said the site remained “highly unsafe” after small pockets of fire were discovered.

Andium Homes, a state-owned but independent company which rents out thousands of properties on the island, said it is focusing on supporting residents at the estate.

Gas supplier Island Energy said it was working with the fire service to “understand exactly what has happened”.

Residents of the flats have been moved to St Helier Town Hall, where they are being supported.

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened by the incident in Jersey this morning and my thoughts are with everyone affected.

“I commend the work of the emergency services responding and we stand ready to support in any way we can.”

