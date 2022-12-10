Nerves build ahead of crucial quarter-final between England and France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nerves build ahead of crucial quarter-final between England and France

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 6.40pm
England fans (PA)
England fans (PA)

An atmosphere of nervous excitement has started to build in Qatar ahead of England’s crucial quarter-final tie with fellow European giant France.

Both sets of fans have spoken of the confidence of their team’s chances ahead of kick-off, with many believing the victor would win the whole tournament.

English and French supporters shared laughter and exchanged a number of chants in Al-Khor as they made their way into the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England fans ahead of the game in Al-Khor (Nick Potts/PA)

Shouts of “allez Les Bleus” from French fans, alongside England chants, could be heard as the atmosphere began to build outside the ground.

For England, fans were cautiously optimistic of their team’s chances, with one fan dubbing the game “the night to shine”.

Ben Doveton and George Doveton, 12, from Bedfordshire, were feeling excited and nervous ahead of the game.

George told the PA news agency: “I’m a bit nervous because they’re France, the won the last World Cup, they’re not a pushover and it’s going to be a very tough game.”

The winners of the all-European clash will play Morocco, who became the first African side to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup following their 1-0 win over Portugal.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
England and France fans before kick-off (Adam Davy/PA)

George said he thinks Jude Bellingham can make the difference, adding on England’s chances if they win: “Morocco are a tough team – they beat Spain, Belgium and Portugal, you think they’re an easy side on paper but they’ve got very good unity so I think it’ll be a tough game whoever plays them.”

Mr Doverton, 56, added: “That just shows how important this game is. If we can beat France then we have a shot at Morocco in the semi-final.”

Fellow England fan Marcus Kelvin, 47, from Leeds, said: “I’m thinking 3-1 tonight, the way all the results are going I think this is our game.

“Brazil going out, all the big teams going, it could be the night to shine.”

Mark Korn, 35, also from Leeds, added: “We’ve got to be careful not to overlook tonight. It’s a huge change of mindset for the England players, you’ve got to just get over that hurdle and not going into it thinking ‘we’re not going to win’.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
France fans in Souq Waqif before the game (Nick Potts/PA)

“Let’s go into the game with a positive mental attitude and let’s do them. I think it might go all the way, penalties.”

Meanwhile back home, England fans are set to descend on pubs and fan parks across the nation to watch the game.

The Road to Victory fan zone in Manchester is expected to welcome 7,200 fans to the sold-out venue.

Police forces across the nation urging fans to “drink responsibly” ahead of the game, while the RAC suggested supporters should leave their cars at home and go on foot to watch the match due to the “big freeze” across the country.

The British Beer and Pub Association predicts six million more pints could be sold during the quarter-final, providing a £26 million boost to the industry.

Ahead of kick-off, Rishi Sunak shared a joke with French President Emmanuel Macron, with both agreeing to “wish luck” to the nation that progresses to the semi-final.

After being asked by Mr Macron if he would wish the French well should they win, the Prime Minister replied: “Hopefully I won’t have to. But you’ve got a deal.

“Look forward to you getting behind the Three Lions in the next round.”

Extra police officers will be deployed in London given large swathes of English and French football fans are expected to flock to the city.

At a bar in central London, a large group of French expats started to gather before the game.

Supporters wore France football shirts and blue wigs and brought scarves and flags to the Zoo Bar & Club in Leicester Square.

One fan, named Kevin Bonifont, 36, who lives in Croydon, south-east London, by way of Avignon, told the PA news agency: “It’s great to see so many French people here – we have taken over this bar.

“I think we will win, we are better than the English and we have better players.

“If we win this game, we will go on to win the World Cup.”

