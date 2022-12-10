Portugal boss Fernando Santos has ‘no regrets’ over Cristiano Ronaldo benching

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Portugal boss Fernando Santos has ‘no regrets’ over Cristiano Ronaldo benching

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 7.42pm
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field at the end of the World Cup quarter-final (Luca Bruno/AP)
Portugal boss Fernando Santos insisted he had no regrets about leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of the starting line-up for their World Cup quarter-final loss to Morocco.

Having dropped Ronaldo for the 6-1 victory over Switzerland and seen his replacement Goncalo Ramos score a hat-trick, Santos stuck with the same team.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Morocco ahead in the first half and Santos sent on Ronaldo early in the second but he made little impact and walked off the pitch in tears at the end of the 1-0 defeat, his last chance of a World Cup winners’ medal surely gone.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Pepe misses a late chance
Santos defended his team selection, saying: “No regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano’s a great player. He came on when we thought that was necessary.”

Ronaldo’s appearance was his 196th international appearance, equalling the men’s world record of Kuwait’s Badr Al-Mutawa.

Joao Felix proved the biggest danger for Portugal and he twice forced impressive saves out of Morocco keeper Bono, while Pepe had a golden chance to equalise with almost the last kick of the game.

Pepe missed a golden late chance to equalise
“Of course our players are distressed, they are upset,” said Santos. “We are even more upset because we know we have skilful players and we were expecting to give more joy to the Portuguese people.

“We knew the challenges we would face, especially in terms of defensive strategy. We tried to make the game hard for our opponents but we were not successful.

“Obviously we also need to give credit to the Moroccan squad. I think it’s not fair for us to lose but that’s football.”

