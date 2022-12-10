Harry Kane takes responsibility for England exit and backs Gareth Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry Kane takes responsibility for England exit and backs Gareth Southgate

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 11.14pm Updated: December 11 2022, 7.28am
Harry Kane vowed to take England’s World Cup elimination ‘on the chin’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Harry Kane vowed to take England’s World Cup elimination ‘on the chin’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Harry Kane took responsibility for England’s World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of France and has given manager Gareth Southgate his full backing.

England captain Kane skied a penalty as France won 2-1 at Al Bayt Stadium to set up a semi-final clash with Morocco.

Having earlier cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni’s fine opening strike with a well-taken spot-kick, equalling Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record in the process, Kane blazed over a second after Olivier Giroud’s deflected header had put France back ahead.

Harry Kane, centre, reacts to his penalty miss
Harry Kane, centre, reacts to his penalty miss (Martin Rickett/PA)

His miss came with just seven minutes of normal time remaining as England failed to make it to consecutive World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

“It is a really tough night to take,” Kane said in the aftermath of the loss.

“I am gutted, the team are gutted. We had full belief that we could achieve something special at this World Cup but it came down to small details.

“I thought on the night we had the better chances and better spells in the game. It comes down to execution. As captain, I take it on the chin and responsibility missing the penalty.

“It is hard to take for sure but I can be proud of the group, proud of each other for what we’ve done. This will hurt for a while but we will dust ourselves down to get ready in the future.”

Rooney congratulated Kane on matching his tally of 53 goals, adding on Twitter that “he’ll be on his own soon”.

Some pundits suggested Kane should have handed the ball to a team-mate for the second penalty, awarded after a VAR check following a barge on substitute Mason Mount – but the Tottenham forward said he had no doubt over stepping up again.

“I am someone who if I prepare, I prepare for whether I get one or two penalties,” he said.

“I can’t fault my preparation or detail in the lead-up. I felt as confident on the first as I did the second.

“It comes purely down to execution so I will take it on the chin and of course it hurts now, and it will hurt for a long time, but that’s part of being captain and a leader in the team.

“You have to take responsibility and I will take that for today.”

Having taken England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia four years ago and losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy on penalties last summer, Southgate has changed the nation’s fortunes in knockout football.

Gareth Southgate, left, consoles Harry Kane after the match
Gareth Southgate, left, consoles Harry Kane after the match (Peter Byrne/PA)

There will be questions now over whether the 52-year-old should remain in charge – but Kane insists England’s players are in full support of their boss.

“I think it has been a really positive tournament,” he said.

“Of course, it has ended now in the quarter-final and it felt like we could have done more. If you look at the performances and the way the team has been, it has been exciting to watch. I think we have a really bright future.

“We love having Gareth as a manager. We want him to stay for sure but that’s his decision. I am sure he will go away and think about that.

“We’ve got a great team, great young players, players coming into their prime and we’ve got a Euros not too far away. As much as this hurts, we have to move on and look forward to that.

“He hasn’t spoken about it; I haven’t spoken to him about it. Like I said, now we are hurting and rightly so.

“He will go away and think about that. That’s his decision. He will talk to his family and friends and make that decision. From the players’ point of view, we are really happy with the manager.”

