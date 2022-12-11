What the papers say – December 11 By Press Association December 11 2022, 3.04am What the papers say – December 11 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England’s heart-breaking exit in Qatar leads the nation’s papers on Sunday. The Three Lions’ 2-1 quarter-final loss to France is carried by The Sunday Times, The Sunday People, Sunday Mirror and Daily Star Sunday. Sunday Times: It’s all over for England. Again #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WsMNEkggyy— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 10, 2022 Sunday's front page: Lion hearts broken #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/b7jpl7NRlS pic.twitter.com/qqJnmWr9HR— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 10, 2022 Sunday's front page: Qatar Heroes #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/VoWWkOVz1x pic.twitter.com/loZl7Fd6PT— The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) December 10, 2022 Sunday's front page – ITV curse strikes again 😭 #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/tIoR6SHkK6 pic.twitter.com/2Nr6BOsmOq— Daily Star (@dailystar) December 10, 2022 The Sun on Sunday leads with skipper Harry Kane’s “pain”, after he missed a crucial penalty in the loss. Independent digital front page: GPs warn of ‘appalling’ care in asylum hotels #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AzoP33qLjM— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 10, 2022 Elsewhere, The Observer reports health unions have offered to suspend upcoming strike action if ministers agree to hold “serious discussions” over pay. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/bzNKrZE2Pl— The Observer (@ObserverUK) December 10, 2022 The Sunday Telegraph says Labour has vowed to take on the “hostile” health unions. 📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Labour vows war on health unions'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/FwLjoo5UYc— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 10, 2022 Widespread Christmas strike action could cost the economy as much as £4 billion, according to the Sunday Express. Front Page – Christmas strikes cost £4 billion#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/4sIktJzNNw pic.twitter.com/S7YPj7ih1N— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 10, 2022 And The Independent leads with a warning from doctors that asylum seekers in hotels are being left without access to adequate healthcare. Sun on Sunday: Harry's pain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0CkYne8Eks— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 10, 2022 