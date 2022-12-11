‘It is difficult’ – Gareth Southgate not rushing into decision on his future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It is difficult’ – Gareth Southgate not rushing into decision on his future

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 4.32am Updated: December 11 2022, 7.18am
England manager Gareth Southgate will take time to consider his next move (Peter Byrne/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate will take time to consider his next move (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gareth Southgate will take time to consider his future as the England manager wants to ensure he has the energy required to go again and that the decision is right for the team.

The winter quest for World Cup glory in Qatar is over after Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final clash ended against reigning champions France.

England captain Harry Kane’s second-half spot-kick cancelled out Aurelien Tchouameni’s stunning early opener, equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time scoring record of 53 in the process.

Olivier Giroud put France back ahead before Kane found the stands rather than the net with his second penalty of the night as an impressive display ended in an agonising 2-1 loss.

“However you go out of a tournament, it is really, really difficult,” England boss Southgate said.

“But I can only say I have pride in the players and the way they have gone about the whole thing. The whole group has been exceptional. That’s everyone including the staff, it is such a united group.

“They showed that tonight, they showed the character, they showed the balls to play against a big team and go toe to toe, to take the ball, to be brave in the way that we try to defend as well.

“Of course, not perfect and there were mistakes at both ends which decided the outcome of the game.

“But I think we’ve once again shown the rest of the world that English football is healthy, we’ve got some very good players not only now but for the future as well.”

Southgate wanted to congratulate France – who will play Morocco in Wednesday’s semi-final – rather than criticise referee Wilton Sampaio’s display after what could prove his final match in charge.

The 52-year-old is contracted until after the European Championship in 2024 but was non-committal on his future after losing to France.

“I think whenever I finish these tournaments, I’ve needed time to make correct decisions,” Southgate said.

“Emotionally you go through so many different feelings. The energy it takes through these tournaments is enormous.

“I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, for the FA. I’ve got to be sure whatever decision I make is the right one.

“I think it’s right to take time to do that because I know in the past my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments.”

Put to him that he has the kind of talented players that may tempt him to stay, Southgate said: “No, of course.

“We’ve always wanted to develop a group that can sustain the types of tournaments that we’ve had. I think we are continuing to do that.

“It’s more, you know, the decisions around… to go again is a lot of energy and you’ve got to make sure you are ready for that. There’s qualifiers in March.

“Tonight there is too much in my head to think logically about any of that.

“I wanted to focus totally on this tournament and to approach it in the way that we have. I think we have given a really good account of ourselves to the rest of the world.

“But, in the end, only one team wins and we wanted to win. Tonight we have just fallen short.”

