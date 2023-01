‘Absolutely gutted’ Harry Kane vows to get stronger from World Cup heartbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England captain Harry Kane insists he will use their disappointing World Cup exit to be mentally stronger in the future.

The Tottenham striker, who had earlier converted from the spot to go level with Wayne Rooney as the country’s leading scorer on 53 goals, missed a late penalty which would have made it 2-2 against France in their quarter-final.

Having taken responsibility for the defeat, Kane promised to bounce back better.

Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport. pic.twitter.com/lw5Esl4fnA — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 11, 2022

“Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of sport.

“Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament – it means a lot.”

Defender Harry Maguire had entered the World Cup under scrutiny having struggled to hold down a regular spot with his club side Manchester United, but his place under Gareth Southgate was never in doubt and the centre-back thanked the manager after their exit.

Last night hurt. Absolutely gutted. Special thanks to Gareth and you amazing fans who kept belief in me. I love my country and I hope we made you proud. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/8qd4rJcaIm — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 11, 2022

“Last night hurt. Absolutely gutted. Special thanks to Gareth and you amazing fans who kept belief in me,” he Tweeted.

“I love my country and I hope we made you proud.”

Declan Rice, meanwhile, said the disappointment was “all part of the journey” to English success in the future.

The greater the talent, the greater the aim. The greater the aim, the greater the pain along the path to reaching it. This is all part of the journey to us being successful as a team. Thank you to everyone for your incredible support. We gave it absolutely everything. ❤️❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ZvOSC2Vzfk — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 11, 2022

He wrote: “The greater the talent, the greater the aim. The greater the aim, the greater the pain along the path to reaching it.

“This is all part of the journey to us being successful as a team.

“Thank you to everyone for your incredible support. We gave it absolutely everything.”

The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, each and every one of our team gave everything we had to be ready for what was thrown at us, we got close, but not close enough. I’ll make a promise that we will come again! Thank you for the unconditional support. pic.twitter.com/G964SZYiCL — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 11, 2022

Marcus Rashford, who scored three goals in the tournament but had only a brief substitute role on Saturday night, said England would bounce back.

“The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotions, each and every one of our team gave everything we had to be ready for what was thrown at us, we got close, but not close enough,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’ll make a promise that we will come again! Thank you for the unconditional support.”

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes the team can achieve greater things in the future despite their Qatar disappointment.

Waking up today, it still hurts just as much… the heart and determination of this team has been nothing short of inspiring, we wanted to go further, but it wasn’t to be. pic.twitter.com/D7sEH5FPaT — Mason Mount (@MasonMount) December 11, 2022

“Waking up today, it still hurts just as much… the heart and determination of this team has been nothing short of inspiring, we wanted to go further, but it wasn’t to be,” he posted on Twitter.

“The support we felt this tournament pushed us more than ever, a special thank you to you all who were with us every step of the way. Proud to call this group not only my teammates, but my brothers. We’ll go again. There are so many special moments ahead together. We are England.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also pointed to a brighter future.

” I couldn’t be more proud of every single player over the last few weeks, the focus and desire to win was there every single day but sometimes football isn’t fair,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We learn, we grow and come back even stronger. What a team to be a part of and the future is certainly bright.”