How England’s players rated at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 5.28pm Updated: December 11 2022, 6.22pm
Jude Bellingham was England’s star player at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Jude Bellingham was England's star player at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

England exited the World Cup after a 2-1 quarter-final loss to reigning champions France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening.

Gareth Southgate’s side were unable to match their run to the last four in 2018 and returned home from Qatar the morning after their defeat.

Here, the PA news agency rates the performances of the squad members who played some part in taking England to the quarter-final stage.

England v USA – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Al Bayt Stadium
Jordan Pickford kept three clean sheets for England at the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

JORDAN PICKFORD: Kept three clean sheets across the five games and also collected his 50th cap in the France defeat; the Everton goalkeeper remains Southgate’s undeniable first choice and he made a couple of exceptional saves. 7 (out of 10).

KYLE WALKER: Having undergone groin surgery earlier in the season, the Manchester City right-back was not fit enough to feature in the opening two games but came in for the 3-0 win over Wales and kept his place; did a job in keeping Kylian Mbappe quiet and is still a key member of the team despite being the oldest player among Southgate’s ranks in Qatar. 7.

KIERAN TRIPPIER: Proved an able deputy for Walker as he recovered his match fitness but the Newcastle man was clearly then second choice and endured a tough game in the 0-0 stalemate against the United States. 6.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD: A vital cog in a successful Liverpool team but the 24-year-old is some way down the pecking order with England and, if Reece James had been fit, he may not have even been in the squad. As it was, he played just 33 minutes off the bench. 5.

England v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Al Bayt Stadium
John Stones enjoyed a strong World Cup at the heart of England’s defence (Nick Potts/PA)

JOHN STONES: Enjoyed a strong tournament at the heart of the England defence and showed how capable he is of starting attacks with his passing out of the back; limped out of the France loss late on but otherwise a fine showing. 8.

HARRY MAGUIRE: Dropped by his club weeks before the finals but the Manchester United skipper showed in Qatar why he retains the faith of Southgate and his understanding with Stones is also vital; grazed the post with a header against France that would have put England 2-1 ahead. 8.

ERIC DIER: Missed out on the Euro 2020 squad but his form at Tottenham earned him an England recall as a back-up central defender but racked up just over half-an-hour of game time. 6.

LUKE SHAW: Southgate trusts the Manchester United man so entirely that he was the only recognised left-back called up and he proved he is more than up to that task, even if the defensive aspect of his game was challenged on occasion, particularly by France. 7.

Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Declan Rice demonstrated his credentials at the top level at the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

DECLAN RICE: Impressed at the Euros last summer but truly showed his credentials at the top level as he dominated in the anchorman role, relieving his more attacking midfield team-mates of their defensive shackles. 8.

JORDAN HENDERSON: Many would have expected the Liverpool skipper to be in Qatar mainly for his experience in high-pressure games but he earned a start against Wales and kept his place for the two knockout games, scoring the opener in the 3-0 last-16 win over Senegal. 8.

JUDE BELLINGHAM: Quite simply England’s star player in Qatar, at 19 the Borussia Dortmund man defied his age to take games by the scruff of the neck and charge forward, particularly in scoring the opener against Iran before bossing the Senegal clash. 9.

KALVIN PHILLIPS: Like Walker, was going into the finals fighting a race to be fit after shoulder surgery and he was left admitting his frustration at not being able to play a pivotal role like he did in the Euros, playing just 40 minutes. 5.

MASON MOUNT: Started the first two games but was singled out for criticism in some quarters before being replaced in the side by Foden; came off the bench against France to win the second, ill-fated penalty. 6.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Bukayo Saka scored three goals and caused havoc for opposition defences (Martin Rickett/PA)

BUKAYO SAKA: Recovered from the racial abuse that followed his decisive penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy to shine for England on the biggest stage, scoring three goals and causing havoc for defences. 9.

RAHEEM STERLING: Would have expected a bigger role in the team despite heading into the World Cup in a poor run of form at Chelsea; returning home to deal with an incident at his house will not have helped, either. 6.

PHIL FODEN: Supporters were clamouring for the Manchester City man to start after not featuring against the USA and they got their wish as he scored in the Wales game and shone against Senegal but did not have the desired impact on the France encounter. 7.

JACK GREALISH: The most expensive England footballer of all-time failed to make a start, instead coming off the bench in all five games, scoring late on against Iran as the other players in his position kept him on the sidelines. 6.

MARCUS RASHFORD: Scored a brace in his only start against Wales having also struck off the bench against Iran, justifying his recall having not played since missing from the spot against Italy last summer. 7.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
England captain Harry Kane scored twice and provided three assists at the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

HARRY KANE: The England skipper plays such a key role for Southgate’s side, providing three assists, but his main job is to score goals; he managed two in five games, opening his account in the Senegal victory and scoring a penalty against France before sending a second spot-kick high over the bar. Equalling Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 England goals will mean little to the Tottenham man after that. 7.

CALLUM WILSON: Selected as the back-up option to Kane but not given enough time to show his clinical ability; he did prove to be unselfish, though, squaring for Grealish to score against Iran rather than taking on an effort himself. 6.

GARETH SOUTHGATE: Could not mastermind another run deep into a major tournament but deserves praise for taking the game to World Cup holders France and still clearly has the respect and admiration of his players. 8.

Did not play: Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, Conor Coady, Ben White, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison.

