300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree take to slopes to spread Christmas cheer By Press Association December 11 2022, 8.22pm Updated: December 12 2022, 7.07am Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

A bunch of Santa lookalikes in the US have taken to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer. More than 300 jolly ol' elves – all dressed in red – dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party. A skier dressed as the Grinch wearing a Santa Claus outfit at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine (Robert F Bukaty/AP) A skier dressed as a Christmas tree (Robert F Bukaty/AP) Some of the 300 skiers registered for the annual charity ski run (Robert F Bukaty/AP) It was not exactly a winter wonderland – there was little natural snow. But the snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. A skier dressed as Santa Claus skis for charity (Robert F Bukaty/AP) Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift (Robert F Bukaty/AP) A skier dressed as Santa Claus (Robert F Bukaty/AP) Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising 7,500 dollars (£6,100) this year for a local charity.