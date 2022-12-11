Philadelphia Eagles clinch play-off place with big win over New York Giants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Philadelphia Eagles clinch play-off place with big win over New York Giants

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 10.24pm Updated: December 12 2022, 5.23am
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards and ran in for a touchdown himself (Bryan Woolston/AP)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards and ran in for a touchdown himself (Bryan Woolston/AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 48-22 to clinch their place in the play-offs.

The NFC East leaders took their season record to 12-1 with a convincing win at the MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles landed touchdowns on their first three drives, moving 21-0 ahead in the second quarter when AJ Brown collected a 33-yard pass in the endzone and went into half-time with a healthy 24-7 lead.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards, with two touchdowns as well as running in another, with running back Miles Sanders also completing two touchdowns.

The Giants narrowly avoided what would have been their biggest margin of defeat since 2017 with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute.

The Eagles are scheduled to head to Chicago and Dallas in the next two weeks as they look to lock up the number one seed for the NFC.

The Dallas Cowboys produced a late rally to edge out the Houston Texans 27-23 in Arlington and keep their own play-off push alive.

The Texans had forced three turnovers, including two interceptions from Dak Prescott, but could not close out the game from leading 20-17 at half-time as quarterback Jeff Driskel found his range.

After holding off a goal-line stand, Prescott ended up the Cowboys’ saviour.

A dramatic late 98-yard drive through 11 plays ended with Ezekiel Elliott running in the decisive score with just 41 seconds left as the Texans’ winless run continued.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills made it four straight wins as they defeated the New York Jets 20-12 at Highmark Stadium.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a touchdown and later ran in another to give the hosts a defendable advantage in tough conditions.

The Jets – whose quarterback Mike White took a couple of big hits which sent him to the locker room before returning – kicked a field goal to close up at 20-12.

However, four incompletions saw their hopes of a comeback dashed as the Bills moved to a 10-3 record at the top of the standings.

The Baltimore Ravens edged out the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 at Heinz Field to keep themselves in contention in the AFC North.

The Steelers saw rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett taken out of the game during the first half because of a concussion.

Replacement Mitch Trubisky helped deliver a touchdown drive, but also had two interceptions as the Ravens went into the break with a 13-7 lead.

Although Baltimore lost backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to the concussion protocol during the second half, three field goals from Justin Tucker, allied to JK Dobbins running for 120 yards, proved enough to help secure the win.

The Minnesota Vikings saw their hopes of securing the NFC North dashed with a 34-23 defeat at the Detroit Lions.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 330 yards to help the Lions win a fifth game out of the last six to keep their own post-season ambitions alive.

Rookie Jameson Williams landed a 41-yard touchdown catch for his first career reception in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars saw off AFC South rivals the Tennessee Titans with a 36-22 win in Nashville.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence produced a career-best passing of 368 yards, throwing three touchdowns and also running in one himself.

It was a second victory out of three for the Jaguars, who move to 5-8 and close up on the Titans ahead of hosting the Dallas Cowboys in their next outing.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Bengals quarter-back Joe Burrow passed for 239 yards (Aaron Doster/AP)

The Cincinnati Bengals extended their hot streak to five straight wins as they saw off AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns 23-10.

Bengals quarter-back Joe Burrow passed for 239 yards, completing two touchdowns, while Joe Mixon marked his return from two games out following concussion by rushing for 96 yards and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took 10 catches.

Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson finally landed his first touchdown pass of the season, but too many defensive breakdowns and lacklustre offensive play proved costly.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his side to their 14th consecutive win over the Denver Broncos despite throwing three interceptions.

Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes to help- the Chiefs outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday.

He also improved to 10-0 against Denver, becoming the fourth QB to ever beat one team 10 times without a loss. The Chiefs reached double digits in wins for the eighth straight season and inched closer to their seventh consecutive AFC West crown.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates during the second half the match against the Seattle on Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Seattle
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates during the second half the match against the Seattle Seahawks (Gregory Bull/AP)

The Carolina Panthers stayed in the thick of the muddled NFC South race with a 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Sam Darnold threw one touchdown pass while Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear both had rushing TDs.

The Panthers built leads of 17-0 and 20-7 to take advantage of a sloppy, unenthusiastic first-half performance by the Seahawks. In the second half, the Panthers simply ran through Seattle’s defence and delivered a blow to the Seahawks’ hopes of winning the NFC West.

The Panthers won for the third time in four games and won away from Charlotte for the first time since Week 10 of last season. Carolina pulled even with Atlanta and is within one game of division-leading Tampa Bay in the NFC South standings after the Buccaneers loss in San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy became the first quarterback ever to best Tom Brady in his first start (Tony Avelar/AP)

The San Francisco 49ers vaunted defence spoiled Tom Brady’s Bay Area homecoming with a 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first career start

Purdy — the final pick in this year’s draft — became the first quarterback ever to best Brady in his first start, earning the postgame congratulations from the NFL’s most accomplished quarterback.

Brady was intercepted twice and did not lead the Buccaneers to a score until a deflected TD pass to Russell Gage late in the third quarter.

The 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an ankle injury that forced him to be carried off the field in tears. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that while Samuel did not break any bones, he likely sustained a high ankle sprain.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defence got the best of the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17.

The Chargers moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth, ahead of the New York Jets.

Herbert — the sixth overall pick in 2020, one behind Tagovailoa — completed a career-high 39 passes on 51 attempts for his 21st 300-yard game. He became the first NFL quarterback to throw for 13,000 yards in his first three seasons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented