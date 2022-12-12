Drivers aged 25-44 ‘twice as likely to exceed drink limit on morning after’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Drivers aged 25-44 ‘twice as likely to exceed drink limit on morning after’

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 12.04am
People aged 25-44 are twice as likely to think they have driven drunk the morning after consuming alcohol than motorists of all ages, a new survey suggests
People aged 25-44 are twice as likely to think they have driven drunk the morning after consuming alcohol than motorists of all ages, a new survey suggests

Motorists aged 25-44 are twice as likely to think they have driven drunk the morning after consuming alcohol than those of all ages, a new survey suggests.

An RAC poll of 3,102 drivers indicated that 8% in the 25-44 age group think they have got behind the wheel when over the limit from drinking the night before.

That is compared with 4% for drivers of all ages.

The RAC warned that “going to bed for a few hours” after drinking does not make it automatically safe for people to drive.

Those in the 25-44 category are also more likely to think they have driven with an illegal level of alcohol in their system shortly after drinking (5%) than motorists of any age (3%).

More than half of respondents (54%) said they are in favour of more roadside breathalyser tests being carried out by police.

Some 43% gave their support for offenders’ vehicles being fitted with alcolocks, which are devices requiring drivers to provide a breath sample below the legal limit to start the engine.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “It is very concerning to see so many drivers aged 25-44 who think they have driven while drunk.

“We strongly urge every driver to make the right decision when celebrating this Christmas, particularly the day after the night before.

“Just going to bed for a few hours won’t be enough to clear your system of alcohol, particularly if you’ve been drinking heavily at a work Christmas party until well gone midnight.”

An estimated 220 people were killed in collisions involving a driver over the alcohol limit in 2020, latest Department for Transport figures show.

That was the fewest since 2015, although the decline was attributed to the reduction in journeys due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

No other part of Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.

