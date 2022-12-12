Church IT developer creates online warm bank map to help during ‘desperate time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Church IT developer creates online warm bank map to help during ‘desperate time’

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 12.04am
WarmSpaces.org was set up to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis find somewhere they can go to keep warm this winter (Jason Baldry/PA)
WarmSpaces.org was set up to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis find somewhere they can go to keep warm this winter (Jason Baldry/PA)

An IT developer from Norwich has created a website listing warm banks across the UK in an attempt to help people tackle the “desperate” cost-of-living crisis and stay warm this winter.

Jason Baldry, 35, who works as the head of creative and IT for St Thomas’ Church in Norwich, told the PA news agency he set up the website in the summer after growing concerned there was not such a resource available.

Warm banks are places with heating where people can go to keep warm if they are struggling to afford to heat their homes.

In his spare time, Mr Baldry created WarmSpaces.org – a website where anyone running a warm bank across the UK can register and Mr Baldry will add their facility to a map.

“There were these headlines coming out about the cost-of-living crisis and energy prices. We could see that something was on the horizon,” Mr Baldry told PA.

“People started signing up fairly slowly and then word spread. We’re over 1,000 listings on the map now and they’re still coming in thick and fast.”

WarmSpaces.org has mapped around 1,000 different warm banks around the UK (Jason Baldry/PA)

He said he was surprised and unprepared for just how popular the website has become, particularly after temperatures fell across the UK last week.

“As soon as that temperature dropped we saw a big spike in traffic,” Mr Baldry told PA.

“I’m getting quite a lot of emails from people sort of saying ‘help!’. I was not quite ready for that.

“They’re genuinely just crying out for help saying, ‘I’m on benefits. I can’t afford to heat my house. What do I do?’

“I have to sort of turn around and say this is signposting, I’m sorry. This is loads of different organisations that hopefully are coming together to create this conglomeration of pins on a map.

“And there are other organisations that are specifically helping to resource people running warm spaces.

“The takeaway is I am just getting the tiniest tip of an iceberg of communication from those who just don’t know where to turn next and it’s hard for me to even suggest what to do – it’s a desperate time at the moment.”

Jason Baldry set up WarmSpaces.org as a one-stop shop of facilities to help people with the cost-of-living crisis (Jason Baldry/PA)

Mr Baldry maintains the website with a few friends and said he spends most nights adding new warm banks to the map.

“It takes about a minute to fill in the form, maybe not even that,” he said.

“So if they’re running a warm space, they can put the details in there, or the name of it, the time of the week that it runs, time of the day, and then what sort of features are available at the warm space.

“Lots of people offering free food or drink, other places offer device charging. Some places are now starting to talk about showering facilities and laundry facilities, which is cool.

“But also, I was trying to get businesses to sign up where they’re open and it’s warm already … there might not be necessarily a free offering, but there might be that sort of permission for people to just stay a while.

“Lots of places come up with lots of interesting ideas. We’ve got quite a few pubs on there offering sort of pay-it-forward schemes.

“That’s certainly something that the coffee shop here at St Thomas does as well. So people can buy a token for a coffee and then someone can come in and redeem that.”

Mr Baldry was keen to point out that he did not want to normalise warm banks.

“This website shouldn’t have to exist,” he told PA. “We’re the world’s fifth largest economy. It’s an indictment of the government, frankly.

“But I wanted to do something in response, aim some of that discontent with the situation at something productive.

“I think there’s a danger that we go a few winters and energy prices stay as they are and it’s like this is normal. This cannot be normal. This cannot be what we accept.”

Anyone offering a warm bank this winter can register with WarmSpaces.org and the developers will add the facility to their map (Jason Baldry/PA)

But Mr Baldry is also trying to put a positive spin on the map by using it to try to tackle other crises facing the country.

“I also felt a conviction that the map is also a response to the climate crisis,” Mr Baldry told PA.

“People sharing warmth in spaces that are already warm. I think there’s a good conversation to be had around that and the sort of community element that we can bring into it.

“But also sometimes it feels like we’re creating a map in response to loneliness, in response to what people might need for their mental health, to gather with people.

“Maybe after all this is done, it might end up being something like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented