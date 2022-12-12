What the papers say – December 12

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ongoing industrial disputes and children fighting for their lives after falling into a frozen lake are the topics dominating the front pages.

The i, The Independent, The Times and The Guardian lead on ongoing strikes, with the latter reporting the Tories are under fire for planning to use soldiers as “strike breakers”.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Ministers refuse plea from nurses for pay talks” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r93ibzqOUa — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 11, 2022

Guardian front page, Monday 12 December 2022: Tories under fire over plans for military to act as ‘strike breakers’ pic.twitter.com/EQAutkgyR4 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 11, 2022

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and Metro lead on four children in hospital after falling into a frozen lake in Birmingham.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Children in frozen lake plunge'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/P9UdVHPzwc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 11, 2022

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 999 RACE TO SAVE ICE LAKE HORROR VICTIMS #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LzIuS9lFBA — Metro (@MetroUK) December 11, 2022

The Sun says English football fans want Gareth Southgate to stay as boss following the team’s loss to France at the World Cup, while the Daily Star says England players John Stones and Kyle Walker adopted a stray kitten in Qatar.

On tomorrow's front page: Players, fans and football legends beg Gareth Southgate to stay on and lead England to victory in Germany at Euro 2024https://t.co/9PRgtqP8Ke pic.twitter.com/7LM3DVUPmH — The Sun (@TheSun) December 11, 2022

And the Financial Times says the European parliament is “at the centre of a spreading corruption scandal”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 12 December https://t.co/XPEZPOCtzY pic.twitter.com/SN09qMhM9R — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 11, 2022