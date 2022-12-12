Peru president gives in to protesters’ demands and proposes to move up elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peru president gives in to protesters’ demands and proposes to move up elections

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 6.11am
Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters’ demands early on Monday, announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections (Martin Mejia/AP)
Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters' demands early on Monday, announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections (Martin Mejia/AP)

Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters’ demands early on Monday, announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections.

Ms Boluarte’s decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for another day on Sunday to demand that she resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress.

The protests turned deadly, with at least two reported deaths in a remote community in the Andes, according to officials.

Ms Boluarte said she will propose the scheduling of general elections for April 2024.

Supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo gather in front of Congress in Lima, Peru
Supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo gather in front of Congress in Lima, Peru (Martin Mejia/AP)

Many of those demonstrating in the ongoing political crisis are demanding the release from custody of Pedro Castillo, the centre-left president ousted on Wednesday by politicians after he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

Hundreds of people also protested in Lima, the capital, where riot police used tear gas to push protesters back.

The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas, strongholds for Castillo, a former schoolteacher and political newcomer from a poor Andean mountain district.

Protesters set fire to a police station, vandalised a small airport used by the armed forces, and marched in the streets.

Peru's new cabinet
Ms Boluarte with her new cabinet (AP)

A 15-year-old boy died of an injury suffered during a protest in the remote Andes community of Andahuaylas, Congresswoman Maria Taipe Coronado said as she made an impassioned plea from the legislative palace for Ms Boluarte to step down.

Ms Taipe accused authorities of using heavy-handed repressive tactics in quelling demonstrations.

But it remains unclear how the boy was fatally injured, and state media reported a second death in the same community without giving details.

Dina Boluarte
Supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo burn a poster of newly-named President Dina Boluarte during a protest march in Lima (AP)

Anthony Gutierrez, director of a local hospital, told a radio station that the second protester to die was an 18-year-old person. At least 26 people have also been reported injured.

Ms Boluarte, 60, was swiftly sworn in midweek to replace Mr Castillo, hours after he stunned the country by ordering the dissolution of Congress, which in turn dismissed him for “permanent moral incapacity”.

Mr Castillo was arrested on charges of rebellion.

Mr Castillo’s failed move against the opposition-led Congress came hours before politicians were set to start a third impeachment attempt against him.

Scattered protests around the country have continued for days.

