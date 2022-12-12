England so good that France clash was like World Cup final – Jurgen Klinsmann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England so good that France clash was like World Cup final – Jurgen Klinsmann

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 10.57am Updated: December 12 2022, 2.09pm
England could not get past France in their World Cup quarter-final (Martin Rickett/PA)
There is more to come from the current England team, according to Jurgen Klinsmann, who believes their clash with France would have not been out of place as the World Cup final.

Gareth Southgate’s side lost 2-1 in their quarter-final meeting with Les Bleus at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night as Harry Kane’s late penalty miss ensured it was reigning champions France who progressed to the last four to meet Morocco.

It is the worst tournament performance for England under Southgate, who guided them to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and to within a penalty shootout of winning Euro 2020 against Italy last summer.

England’s Harry Kane after missing from the penalty spot
But Southgate and his players left Qatar early on Sunday afternoon largely to plaudits for the way they played in the finals, with many believing they were unlucky to lose to France in a fixture former Germany striker Klinsmann feels had all the hallmarks of a final.

“I think overall it was a very positive presentation from the English side in this entire tournament,” the 1990 World Cup winner said.

“This game, France v England, came just too early. It should have been a semi-final or the final.

“But one team has to go home and unfortunately it was England, from an English perspective – but I think overall they played a very good tournament.”

While England suffered a setback, Klinsmann insists there is more to come from the squad in the coming years.

“It’s still a team in growth,” he added.

“I think with this team it is still able to get better over the next few years. They are age-wise not kind of on the limit now by no means.

“So they have a lot, a lot of talent coming through, getting better, getting more experienced. So they have had now three very positive tournaments with the one in Russia, obviously the Euros where they went to the final.

“Now I think this was a very positive tournament, even if it’s already ended in the quarter-finals. So there’s more to come from this England side, in my opinion.”

Jurgen Klinsmann
Jurgen Klinsmann has given his strong backing to England going forward (Nick Potts/PA)

Klinsmann, who now sits on FIFA’s Technical Study Group, revealed there had been conversations surrounding the amount of time between a penalty call and the spot-kick being taken.

Kane had already equalised once from the spot against France but fired over the bar when given the chance to once again level the tie.

“I was arguing the last couple of days and saying, ‘you know what, from the time that he whistles for the penalty until the time he gets a chance to actually execute the penalty there’s far, far too much time passing by’ and it works into your brain,” said ex-Tottenham striker Klinsmann.

“I’m obviously a big Harry Kane fan and if Harry had the chance, maybe just put the ball down and shoot it, no big deal but the whole VAR situation, double-checking was it a penalty?

“Time goes by and by and by and then obviously, you start thinking – overthinking – and you get to a point where you don’t execute the penalty any more the way you would have done it maybe right after the whistle.”

