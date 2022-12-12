In Pictures: UK shivers as temperatures plunge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the wintry weather causes gridlock on the roads and grounds flights for some frustrated travellers, others were out enjoying the snow around the UK.

A person jogs through the snow in Richmond Park in south-west London (James Manning/PA)

Cars were abandoned on the A22 near East Grinstead on Sunday night (Jane Kirby/PA)

A cyclist navigates thick fog in Dublin as the Irish Met Office issued an orange level freezing fog warning (Damien Storan/PA)

Snow and ice greeted workers in London’s Canary Wharf on Monday morning (Yui Mok/PA)

It was the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures in Braemar in northern Scotland dipping below minus 15C.

Walkers in snowy conditions in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore as Scotland braces for further snowfall (Jane Barlow/PA)

A dog enjoys the wintry conditions (James Manning/PA)

Several rail lines were closed and there were severe delays to London Underground trains, with all but one line affected.

Snow covers the rail tracks for the London Underground lines in Willesden Green, north-west London (James Manning/PA)

Dogs get their exercise on a misty Hackney Marshes in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Skiing was one way of enjoying the snow at Greenwich Park (Victoria Jones/PA)

Wintry conditions for barges moored in Little Venice, London (Catherine Wylie/PA)

A stag deer walks through the snow in a park (James Manning/PA)

Forecasters are predicting further snowfall and freezing conditions throughout the week.

A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle in County Clare, Ireland. Forecasters are warning that freezing conditions are set to continue (Niall Carson/PA)

Frozen vegetation by the River Avon in Warwick (Jacob King/PA)

Sledging in London’s Richmond Park was the order of the day (James Manning/PA)