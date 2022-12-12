Strep A: Pharmacists forced to pay £11 for course of antibiotics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strep A: Pharmacists forced to pay £11 for course of antibiotics

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 11.25am
A temperature of 38.5 degrees is visible on a digital ear thermometer after being taken from a poorly 5 year old girl. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 23, 2020. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A temperature of 38.5 degrees is visible on a digital ear thermometer after being taken from a poorly 5 year old girl. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 23, 2020. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Some pharmacists are being forced to pay £11 for a course of antibiotics after a spike in demand, in part caused by Strep A infections, a senior pharmacist has said.

Reena Barai, community pharmacist contractor and board member of the National Pharmacy Association, said staff “are very frustrated” by a shortage of drugs and were being forced to pay inflated prices for antibiotics, which normally cost £2.

It comes after Health Secretary Steve Barclay said last week that the Department of Health was not aware of any shortages of antibiotics, though he suggested stock could be moved around if GPs were struggling.

Pharmacy representatives have repeatedly warned that they cannot fill all the  antibiotic prescriptions coming their way.

A pharmacist at work in a chemist (Alamy/PA)

A total of 16 children across the UK have now died from invasive Strep A infection and there has been a huge jump in cases of scarlet fever.

Ms Barai told Sky News “there has been a spike in demand for antibiotics including those used to treat strep pain”.

She added: “What we saw last week was a very frustrating week for us in community pharmacy, where we were seeing lots of prescriptions coming through for antibiotics.

“Most of us had some stock to kind of complete those prescriptions, but towards the end of the week, we came to a situation that we were struggling to order any antibiotics in and all our wholesalers were telling us they’re out of stock.

“Yet there was mixed messaging coming from the Government to say that there was stock available and, finally on Saturday, we did get a delivery of a small quantity of antibiotics, particularly the liquid form that’s used for children and some of the very vital penicillin that is used to treat strep infections.

“But I literally got two boxes. That was my quota. That’s all I was allowed for the delivery on Saturday.”

She said “antibiotics are now at the top of our priority in terms of the drug shortages”, adding: “In particular, with the antibiotics, the pressure is on us because we’ve got parents who are coming in are very worried – we’ve got very poorly children who need these antibiotics.

“We spent a lot of our time last week firefighting, supporting GPs to write prescriptions for products that we did have in stock, supporting parents to make sure they get access quickly to antibiotics, and it’s been a very, very difficult week for community pharmacies.

“Towards the end of the week, what started to happen, is we were able to potentially order some antibiotics in, but the price has suddenly risen.

“So for example, on Thursday, I saw that penicillin tablets were available and normally I pay around £2 for them and suddenly the screen was showing that they’re £11.

“I was in a dilemma – do I buy this or not? And my team said to me, ‘Reena, what should we do? Should we buy these?’ and I said, ‘I’m not having a child or adult go without antibiotics, we’re buying them’.

“And we’re going to dispense them in good faith that the Government will reimburse us for that price that we’re paying, which is obviously £9 more than the current price that we’re reimbursed for.

“This is a situation that all my colleagues across the country are facing…unfortunately we’re at the bottom of a very large supply chain that’s above us, and as that last entity in that supply chain, we are getting the brunt of this.

“I think antibiotics is now the straw that’s going to break the camel’s back. The complete system of the supply chain is broken.”

She said that “sometimes it feels like I’ve become an NHS charity shop, propping up and subsidising the NHS drugs bill.”

MND research funding
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said last week that the Department of Health was not aware of any shortages of antibiotics (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Barai added it was not clear who was setting inflated prices on medicines, saying: “We want to know the answer to that question. Every time we ask that question, we don’t get a correct answer…”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “There is no supplier shortage of antibiotics available to treat Strep A. We sometimes have surges for products and increased demand means some pharmacies are having difficulties obtaining certain antibiotics.

“We rely on competition to drive down the prices of generic medicines which generally results in lower prices for the NHS – this means prices can fluctuate, but no company should use this as an opportunity to exploit the NHS.

“Where companies are found to be abusing their dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) can take action against businesses and individuals engaged in anti-competitive conduct.”

