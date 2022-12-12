’24/7′ search continues for sailors’ bodies after Jersey fishing boat crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “24/7” search for the bodies of the sailors killed in a “shocking, unforeseen and desperately sad” boat crash off Jersey is continuing.

Fishing boat L’Ecume II sunk after being struck by the Commodore Goodwill at around 5.30am on Thursday, December 8.

Despite a huge search and rescue response skipper Michael Michieli and his two crew, Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat, are presumed dead after the rescue operation was called off on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Ports of Jersey said on Monday the underwater search has been “under way 24/7” since Sunday morning and is continuing.

On Sunday a large offshore support vessel commissioned by Ports of Jersey began using an underwater robot to conduct a detailed search of the collision site.

A maritime exclusion zone is in place for the collision site and surrounding area, the spokesperson added.

Rebecca Michieli, Mr Michieli’s daughter, set up a fundraiser to raise money for the families of her father’s crew and said she hopes their bodies can be recovered so they can be “brought home to rest”.

It has raised more than £67,000 in two days.

Miss Michieli, who ran a small fishing company with her father, said: “In the early hours of Thursday December 8, my dad along with his two crew, Larry and Jervis, headed out to sea in what was perfect fishing conditions.

“They were on a straight course, one they have done many times before, but at about 5.30am the Commodore Goodwill struck them, almost instantly sinking them.

“Search and rescue efforts were made but all three remain missing. We know now that there is no hope of them coming home alive, but we continue to search for them all, to bring them home to rest.

“Larry and Jervis would spend nine months at a time working with my dad and sending home a good portion of the money they made to their families back home in the Philippines.

Larry Simyunn (left) and Jervis Ramirez Baligat (right) who along with Michael Michieli are presumed dead after fishing boat L’Ecume II sunk after being struck by the Commodore Goodwill at around 5.30am last Thursday (December 8).

“Jervis had just been home for three months and was back for another nine months as he was so fond of my dad and the work he was doing.

“My family would like to do as much as we can for Larry and Jervis. We know money will never bring them back but we can at least take some of the stress away and allow them time to grieve without the burden of financial troubles.”

The news comes amid a difficult week for residents of Jersey as on Saturday an explosion at a block of flats in the capital, St Helier, killed five with at least four people still missing.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast across Jersey in mourning until December 23.

Kristina Moore, the Chief Minister of Jersey, described the incidents as “tragic” during a statement given to the State’s Assembly on Monday.

She added: “The past days have been some of the most difficult for our island community.

“One tragic event is enough to shake a small community. To have a second within a matter of days is not something we have ever experienced. It’s unprecedented in Jersey in modern times.

“The thoughts and prayers of every single person on the island are with those affected at these horrific incidents.

“Jersey is a community of seafarers with so much of our history, culture and identity intrinsically linked to the fishing industry.

“We know the sea can be dangerous but nonetheless incidents such as the one we witnessed last Thursday are shocking, unforeseen and desperately sad.”