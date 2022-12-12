Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 2.27pm
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ballistic missiles threat was ‘unacceptable’ (Virginia Mayo/AP)
The Greek government lashed out at Turkey on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened over the weekend to hit Athens with ballistic missiles.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, arriving for an EU foreign affairs meeting in Brussels, said: “It is unacceptable and universally condemnable for threats of a missile attack against Greece to be made by an allied country, a Nato member.

“North Korean attitudes cannot and must not enter the North Atlantic Alliance.”

Speaking during a town hall meeting with youths in the northern Turkish city of Samsun on Saturday, Mr Erdogan said Turkey has begun making its own short-range ballistic missiles called Tayfun, which, he said, is “frightening the Greeks”.

”(The Greeks) say ‘It can hit Athens’,” said Mr Erdogan, whose comments were aired late on Sunday. “Of course it will. If you don’t stay calm, if you try to buy things from the United States and other places (to arm) the islands, a country like Turkey … has to do something.”

Relations between the neighbours and Nato allies have long been strained, with the two sides divided over a series of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. They have come to the brink of war three times in the past half-century.

Turkey has ratcheted up the rhetoric in recent months, with Turkish government officials saying alleged violations by Athens of international treaties put the sovereignty of some Greek islands under dispute.

Mr Erdogan also threatened to land Turkish troops in Greece “suddenly one night”.

Nevertheless, a threat of a missile strike is highly unusual.

Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said during a media briefing in Athens: “Mr Erdogan must know well that our country can be neither terrorised nor intimidated.

“Mr Erdogan thinks that as many times as he repeats the irrational and unjust, he can make it rational and just. That is not going to happen.”

Mr Oikonomou added that Greece “is absolutely determined, is always prepared, ready to defend international legality, to defend its sovereignty and its sovereign rights”.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of increasing tensions with “unreasonable, illogical and unlawful demands and claims, as well as constant provocative actions and aggressive rhetoric”.

He was apparently referring to Turkish accusations that Greece is deploying troops and weapons on Aegean Sea islands in violation of treaties that require the islands to be non-militarised.

“It is not possible for us to accept any kind of fait accompli,” the defence ministry quoted MR Akar as saying during a Monday video conference with military commanders.

“Our expectation is for some Greek politicians and military figures to immediately abandon their intransigent and provocative attitudes (that they have adopted) for domestic political purposes, focus on solving problems through dialogue and learn from history.

“Those who want a better tomorrow should turn away from the mistakes of yesterday and today.”

