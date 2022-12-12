German legislators seek answers on alleged far-right plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
German legislators seek answers on alleged far-right plot

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 5.14pm
The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

German legislators have said they are digging deeper into an alleged coup plot uncovered last week, when police detained dozens of people linked to the far-right Reich Citizens movement.

Prosecutors said the 24 Germans and one Russian detained last Wednesday are suspected of being members of, or of supporting, a “terrorist organisation” that planned to topple the government.

The suspects planned to set up 280 armed units across Germany that would have been tasked with “arresting and executing” people after a coup, German news agency dpa reported, citing a briefing given to legislators.

“There were obviously plans that, based on the scale of their intentions against our liberal democracy, are shocking,” said Konstantin von Notz, a Green party legislator.

“Now the evidence that has been collected needs to be carefully reviewed,” he said following a meeting with federal prosecutors.

“But what is known today, what has already been presented today in the legal affairs committee by the attorney general, these are significant events that are extremely disturbing.”

Prosecutors briefed legislators about seizing a large number of “non-disclosure agreements” by people the alleged plotters had tried to recruit, according to the dpa agency.

Left party legislator Clara Buenger told dpa that investigators also reported finding more than 400,000 euros (£343,000) in cash, gold and silver coins, satellite telephones and even evidence of a safe full of gold bars.

Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting of parliament’s intelligence oversight committee, Mr von Notz said “many questions were answered, many remain open”.

He and other legislators drew parallels to the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6 2021.

Prosecutors say some of those detained last week had plans to enter the German parliament, or Bundestag, with weapons.

“We have seen time and again in recent years that parliament buildings are a welcome target for far-right extremists, conspiracy theories and their friends,” said Konstantin Kuhle, a member of the Free Democratic Party.

Police officers walk through a tunnel between the Reichstag building and a parliament office building in Berlin, Germany
Police officers walk through a tunnel between the Reichstag building and a parliament office building in Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)

“The Bundestag is the most visited parliament in the world,” he said.

“We as deputies can’t do our job if we have to isolate ourselves.”

Mr Kuhle warned that far-right extremists were increasingly forging networks that reach deep into what he described as “the middle of society”, including soldiers and police officers.

One of those detained was Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a judge and former legislator for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD.

Germany’s top security official, interior minister Nancy Faeser, has suggested tightening the rules for civil servants suspected of supporting anti-government movements such as the Reich Citizens.

Uli Groetsch, a member of Ms Faeser’s Social Democratic Party, said the alleged coup plans also showed the need to scrutinise AfD more closely.

“We cannot accept that there is a party in this country that, as it appears now, is directly the source of a putsch attempt,” he said.

