Daughter ‘desperate’ to speak to wife killer Russell Causley

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 5.54pm
Samantha Gillingham speaking to journalist’s after the first public Parole Board hearing in the UK (Yui Mok/PA)
Samantha Gillingham speaking to journalist’s after the first public Parole Board hearing in the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

The daughter of convicted murderer Russell Causley said she remains “desperate” to speak to her father after he gave a public account of his crime for the first time at a historic parole hearing.

Causley, 79, killed his wife Carole Packman in 1985 after moving his mistress into their family home in Bournemouth, and has never revealed where he hid her body.

He was subject to the first ever parole hearing to be held in public on Monday, giving a rambling account of the circumstances of the killing.

Speaking after the hearing, his and Ms Packman’s daughter Samantha Gillingham said: “I’ve been asking for years to speak to my father.

“It was me who asked for restorative justice but I didn’t hear anything more from March this year. I’m desperate to speak to my father.”

Causley did not give evidence at either of his jury trials for the murder, and Monday was the first time that he has spoken about the crime.

Russell Causley admitted he is a liar as he gave evidence at the first ever public parole hearing in the UK.
Russell Causley admitted he is a liar as he gave evidence at the first ever public parole hearing in the UK (Family handout/PA)

Ms Gillingham said: “For the first time we actually heard the man speak.”

She said her father has now indicated that he would be prepared to meet her, which is something she still wants.

The pensioner, who admitted during the hearing a number of times that he is a liar, has changed his account of what happened on the day of Ms Packman’s death and how he disposed of her body several times.

Ms Gillingham said she was surprised that the panel members put challenging questions to her father about his changing claims.

She said: “I actually liked the fact that he was given such a grilling at this parole hearing.

“You don’t think that’s going to happen at this stage, you think that’s sort of dealt with at the trial and actually I was quite surprised that that did happen today.”

Ms Gillingham, from Northamptonshire, said the accounts given by Causley were “difficult” to hear, adding: “It’s my parents, it’s my family. It’s hard work, it could be so much easier if only people had the balls to tell the truth.

“At least I can say I can hold my head up high and I’ve told the truth throughout.”

Ms Gillingham described the parole process, before hearings could be viewed by the public, as “horrible” and that the opportunity for victims to take part in the system was “limited”.

Changes were made to the parole system after outrage over the John Worboys case.
Changes were made to the parole system after outrage over the John Worboys case (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Changes were made to improve transparency around the Parole Board’s decisions after public outcry over the direction to release London taxi driver rapist John Worboys.

The decision was overturned by the High Court in 2018 following a legal challenge brought by two of his victims.

Ms Gillingham said holding the hearing in public had been “invaluable” despite Causley not telling the truth.

She said: “I’m still confused. I still don’t know what is the truth. I still don’t know what to believe.”

She added: “It was really invaluable for me. There’s been nothing worse than going through the parole process without being actually able to know what’s being said behind closed doors.

“It’s been very difficult with no information. For the first time today, I’ve actually had an understanding of what does go on.”

