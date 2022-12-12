‘Sadistic’ murderer of female work colleague would have killed again, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Sadistic’ murderer of female work colleague would have killed again, say police

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 6.42pm
Ross McCullam. (Leicestershire Police/PA)
Ross McCullam. (Leicestershire Police/PA)

A “sadistic” murderer who throttled and cut the throat of a female work colleague he had been dating for less than a month would likely have killed again, detectives have said.

“Ruthless” Ross McCullam, who had admitted manslaughter before his trial, was unanimously convicted of the “merciless” murder of intelligent and popular HR worker Megan Newborough, at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.

McCullam had alleged he acted only after a loss of control which she had inadvertently triggered during oral sex.

Porn-obsessed McCullam sought to blame Ms Newborough, claiming he went into a “blind rage” set off by undiagnosed PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) caused by unreported childhood sexual abuse.

Ross McCullum court case
Megan Newborough (Leicestershire Police/PA)

He claimed the trigger for the attack happened as she tried to press him into a sexual encounter at his parents’ home in Windsor Close, Coalville, Leicestershire, on August 6, 2021.

But the claim was only the start of a web of lies he told, with jurors hearing how Ms Newborough had told her parents she was driving to McCullam’s house to go for a walk and would not be long.

Speaking after the conviction, Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, described McCullam as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and believed he would have “gone on to kill again”.

She said: “I think he has enjoyed it and been sexually aroused by it, by what he’s done. That’s a dangerous mix.”

The pair, who met while both working at brickmaker Ibstock, had only been seeing each other three weeks.

Not content with strangling the 23-year-old – McCullam then used a carving knife to cut her throat “in a sawing motion”, John Cammegh KC, prosecuting, told jurors.

McCullam claimed he only used a knife because he was scared people – including Ms Newborough – might be “cross” and “angry” at him for having throttled her.

But jurors heard how the young woman had “left clues” to the truth by the defensive wounds and marks on her body inflicted at McCullam’s parents’ home, where he struck.

There were signs Ms Newborough had fought desperately to fend off McCullam in the lounge.

“She was covered in injuries, from her shin to the crown of her head,” said Mr Cammegh.

Ross McCullam court case
Footage captured on her parents’ Ring doorbell camera showed the last time Megan was seen alive, as she walked to her car (Leicestershire Police/PA)

There were grip marks to both shoulders, and her left arm, likely inflicted as McCullam attempted to “silence” her, and suggesting a “sustained, long, merciless, struggle”.

Her FitBit had also been ripped off in the attack, and was later recovered underneath a nearby television.

Mr Cammegh branded McCullam to jurors as a “sadistic killer” who had acted with “ruthless” intent.

“When it comes to women – this is a very dangerous man,” he said.

The jury agreed, convicting the former kitchen assistant in just an hour-and-a-half on Monday.

McCullam, who was stood in the court dock to hear the jury, nodded twice as the verdict was read by the foreman.

Ms Newborough’s mother, father and sister, who had had to sit through a six-week trial hearing harrowing and upsetting evidence – much of it for the first time, cried and hugged one another at the back of court as the verdict was returned.

Ross McCullam bodycam
Police bodycam of the moment Ross McCullam was arrested at his parents’ home (Leicestershire Police/PA)

The lab technician likely murdered Ms Newborough, of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, shortly after she arrived around 8.08pm but no later than 8.49pm on August 6.

Footage captured on her parents’ Ring doorbell camera showed the last time she was seen alive, as she walked to her car.

After the killing, he attempted to clean up blood in the lounge, then put her body headfirst into the footwell of her vehicle.

Before driving off, McCullam – who had no driving licence – also sent a text message, asking if she had made it home safe, including one reading “You are amazing”, along with kisses and a smiling emoji.

McCullam, who lived in virtual squalor in his litter-strewn bedroom, then drove Ms Newborough’s body to a country lane – throwing out her phone on the way – where he callously dumped her remains near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire.

Ross McCullum court case
Ross McCullam’s bedroom (Leicestershire Police/PA)

He changed into a clean set of clothes before abandoning her car near Loughborough College campus, then ordering a taxi to drop him 100 yards from his front door.

He then sent text messages asking if she had made it home safe.

McCullam had also conducted online searches linked to serial killer Levi Bellfield, Soham killer Ian Huntley and Yorkshire ripper Peter Sutcliffe.

The 30-year-old, of Coalville, Leicestershire, was obsessed with pornography and sexual imagery, and masturbated for 17 minutes to explicit only hours after the killing, then laughed in front of the jury about it, telling them: “It relieved the stress… I know it looks bad.”

McCullam claimed the murderous attack was triggered because he suffered PTSD, having been a victim of childhood sexual abuse.

But the prosecution said those claims were a “pack of lies” McCullam used to cover up for his violent attack.

Instead, the Crown alleged, McCullam murdered Ms Newborough because of his anger at being sexually impotent immediately prior to the attack, and on an earlier occasion the weekend before.

Prosecutors pointed to his having ordered tadalafil pills off the internet, used to treat erectile dysfunction.

Egotistical McCullam was eventually undone by the changing accounts he gave police in interview, and later in the court witness box.

On remand, McCullam also bragged to a cellmate about using the knife, and suggested he would use his mental health as a “tool” at trial.

In another incident, he was overheard on a prison landing by a guard laughing as he told other inmates “If you carry on like this, you’ll end up like Megan”.

Another prison guard also heard him joking openly with other inmates about the killing, telling fellow inmates “if I had gone a bit further I’d have taken her head off”.

In a chilling postscript to his crime, McCullam – in a 30-second voice message sent to Ms Newborough’s phone, knowing she was dead – said: “I had a fun time earlier.”

McCullam will be sentenced on Friday.

Editor's Picks

