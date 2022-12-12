Daughter still seeks truth on mother’s murder after first public parole hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Daughter still seeks truth on mother’s murder after first public parole hearing

By Press Association
December 12 2022, 6.48pm
Samantha Gillingham was 16 when her mother went missing (Yui Mok/PA)
Samantha Gillingham was 16 when her mother went missing (Yui Mok/PA)

The daughter of a murderer who has never revealed where he hid her mother’s body said she still does not know the truth after he spoke publicly about the killing for the first time.

Samantha Gillingham said she is ready and waiting to meet her father Russell Causley after decades of asking to confront him about her mother Carole Packman’s disappearance.

It comes as the 79-year-old gave a rambling and inconsistent account of the circumstances which led to his wife’s death under questioning during the first public parole hearing in UK history.

Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into the family home in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Carol Packman murder
Carole Packman disappeared in 1985 and her body has never been found (Family handout/PA)

His first conviction for murder, in 1996, was quashed by the Court of Appeal in 2003, but he was found guilty again at a second trial.

After serving more than 23 years for the murder, Causley was freed from prison in 2020 but sent back to jail in November last year after breaching his licence conditions.

He never gave evidence in court and has never disclosed the location of Ms Packman’s body.

But facing parole judges on Monday – in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law – Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently”, although still denied being responsible for the killing.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Ms Gillingham said: “I’m still confused. I still don’t know what is the truth. I still don’t know what to believe.”

“For the first time we actually heard the man speak,” she told the PA news agency.

Ms Gillingham, from Northamptonshire, was 16 when her mother went missing and has campaigned for years to keep her father behind bars and for his case to be heard in public.

Despite the “lies” told in the hearing, Ms Gillingham said observing the proceedings was “invaluable” and although previous requests over the years had been ignored, her father had now indicated he would be prepared to meet.

Asked if this was something she still wants and if she is ready to talk, Ms Gillingham said: “Yes.”

A panel of three parole judges will consider Causley’s evidence, testimony from probation officials and more than 650 pages of information including a victim impact statement when they decide whether he can be freed once more from jail.

Carole Packman death
Russell Causley, with his wife Carole and their daughter Samantha (Family handout/PA)

During the hearing – which took place in Lewes prison, East Sussex, while relatives, members of the public and journalists watched the proceedings on a live video link from the Parole Board’s offices in Canary Wharf, London – Causley insisted he “loved” his wife but also told how he “adored” his mistress Tricia.

Retired judge Nick Coleman, chairman of the parole panel, told the hearing there were reports Causley had confessed to fellow prisoners that he had gassed Ms Packman and put a bag over her head.

But Causley said: “None of those conversations took place, ever.”

Another member of the panel, Peter Jones, asked if failing to tell the truth about the killing is “the coward’s way out, not to now finally at the age of 79 admit what you did”.

“I don’t think I’m a wicked person … I hate it when you say I’m a cold-blooded killer,” Causley said.

Earlier, the proceedings heard how Causley’s sentencing judge described him as a “totally ruthless and calculated” killer who “bullied and dominated” his wife for years.

When it was put to him that a previous parole panel found him to be a “proven habitual liar”, Causley agreed this was a “fair assessment”.

Mr Coleman told Causley: “Your version of events has varied frequently over time.

Russell Causley
Russell Causley was found to be a ‘habitual liar’ by a previous parole panel (Family handout/PA)

“Your wife’s body has never been found. The precise circumstances of the murder are not clear.”

Causley – who could only be heard and not seen after a request for him not to appear on camera was granted – said after being freed from jail he spent time reading, doing crosswords, walking and shopping, but that he had also made a series of suicide attempts over the last two years.

He was recalled to prison in November 2021 after he disappeared from his bail hostel overnight and missed a call from his probation officer, claiming he had been attacked and robbed while on a day trip to Portsmouth.

When questioned about the incident, he said the details were “all a bit blurry”.

Causley initially evaded justice for the best part of a decade after the murder by faking his own death as part of an insurance scam.

It was suggested by Mr Jones during the hearing that Causley might have planned to do the same thing when he went to the Hampshire city in order to escape custody – which he denied.

Probation and prison officials – who were not identified by name – said Causley’s behaviour had been “exemplary” since he has been back in jail, he was considered suitable for re-release and a low risk of harm to the public.

A second private hearing will take place on Friday so sensitive details, which cannot be made public, can be discussed. A decision on the case is expected to be made at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented