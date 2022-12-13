Genetic research ‘changed our son’s life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Genetic research ‘changed our son’s life’

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 12.04am Updated: December 13 2022, 3.02pm
Owen Everitt, who was diagnosed with a rare condition thanks to genetic screening (PA)
A couple have told how genomics research has changed their son’s life and enabled him to have treatment with a common drug that costs pennies.

Sarah and Rob Everitt, both 42, spent years trying to get a diagnosis for their son, Owen, now nine, after noticing he was not hitting his milestones as a baby.

He was eventually diagnosed with a very rare condition – resistance to thyroid hormone due to defective thyroid receptor Alpha – when he was four after taking part in the 100,000 Genomes Project.

This programme of work has enabled quicker diagnoses and is changing the face of healthcare by reading the DNA of tens of thousands of people.

Mr Everitt, a civil engineer, and Mrs Everitt, who has her own business, Positive Futures WY, which helps people with autism and learning disabilities into employment, live with Owen in Ackworth, West Yorkshire.

Owen’s condition, caused by a genetic fault, affects how the cells throughout his body use the hormone thyroxine, which plays a role in digestion, heart and muscle function, brain development and bone health.

Thanks to the 100,000 Genomes Project, Owen can now take thyroxine tablets and his health is much improved.

Owen Everitt with his parents Rob and Sarah (PA)

The Everitts first became worried about Owen when he was a baby but their concerns grew when he was one and he could not sit up properly, had no words and was not crawling or walking.

Mrs Everitt told the PA news agency: “At age one, we had real concerns. As well as not hitting milestones, he had bad reflux, bad constipation, absolutely no energy and he was pale and would just fall asleep all the time.”

The couple took Owen to the GP more than a dozen times but felt fobbed off by the answers.

Even after they were referred to a specialist, Mr Everitt said they faced the “hurdle of people genuinely not knowing what the answer is”.

He said: “Because you have various different symptoms, you kind of you start off with one specialist, they run some tests, and then you get referred to another specialist.”

For several years, the couple saw a range of health experts, including gastroenterologists, haematologists and neurologists.

Mrs Everitt said: “It was really stressful because if you’ve never been poorly yourself before, we thought you saw a consultant and you’d get an outcome, and that was sorted. But we were going back again and back again.”

Owen’s diagnosis was only discovered when he was being investigated for another condition, a rare anaemia.

A consultant suggested he take part in the 100,000 Genomes Project in the hope of finding a definitive answer.

After an anxious two-year wait, the family were recalled to be told scientists had found something in Owen’s DNA that indicated a problem with his thyroid receptors.

Only six people in the UK have been diagnosed with Owen’s condition, with only around 30 cases reported worldwide.

Mrs Everitt said: “What they told us, and I get emotional still now, it changed Owen’s life and it changed our lives. We feel so incredibly lucky.”

Owen’s treatment is simple – he just takes a thyroxine tablet every morning and has regular check-ups to look at things like metabolism and bone density.

“His constipation has gone away now and he has a lot more energy,” Mr Everitt said.

“His muscle tone is much improved, his legs have got longer and he’s normal height.”

Mrs Everitt said getting a diagnosis for Owen, who is a massive Octonauts fan, had also saved the NHS money.

“Before he was diagnosed, he was on growth hormones, he was on a steroid trial, he had blood transfusions – all this before this wonder drug, thyroxine, at about 80p a pack,” she said.

Owen continues to have some speech problems and learning difficulties and medics are unsure exactly what the future holds.

But, Mr Everitt said: “He’s in mainstream school, which had been a concern when he was little, whether he would be able to go. Sometimes it’s a struggle for him but he holds his own there.”

Mrs Everitt added: “I’m so proud of his reading. I never thought he’d read. To hear him reading every night is amazing. Writing is really hard for him, but he’s got so much energy.

“Not everybody will want to have these screening tests and that’s fine.

“But Owen didn’t get treatment until he was four and a half. We think, without it, where would he be now?”

