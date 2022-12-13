Man arrested after car hits pedestrians in Cork village, killing one

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after a car hit several people in a Cork village, killing one woman and injuring two others.

The crash happened in the village of Beal Atha an Ghaorthaidh, also known as Ballingeary, at about 1.10am on Tuesday.

A pedestrian, a woman in her early 50s, was killed in the incident.

Her body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Two other pedestrians, both women in their 40s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital with what Gardai described as serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 40s, and the passengers were uninjured.

On Tuesday afternoon, gardai investigating the incident arrested a man aged in his 40s at the scene.

He is currently detained at Bandon Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The main street in Ballingeary has been closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on (026) 20590, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.