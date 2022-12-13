Donors meet in Paris in bid to get Ukraine through winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donors meet in Paris in bid to get Ukraine through winter

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 10.15am Updated: December 13 2022, 6.31pm
Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the conference (Teresa Suarez, Pool/AP)
Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the conference (Teresa Suarez, Pool/AP)

Dozens of countries and international organisations have pledged more than one billion dollars (£0.8 billion) to keep Ukraine powered, fed, warm and moving in the face of sustained Russian aerial bombardments that have plunged millions into the cold and dark in winter.

An international donor conference in Paris is raising and helping co-ordinate many tens of millions of pounds of aid – both financial and in kind – to be taken to Ukraine in coming weeks and months to help its beleaguered people survive winter’s freezing temperatures and long nights.

French president Emmanuel Macron, in a speech opening the conference, described Moscow’s bombardments of civilian targets as a war crime.

He said the Kremlin is attacking civilian infrastructure because its troops have suffered setbacks on the battlefields.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, left, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal, centre, and French president Emmanuel Macron (Teresa Suarez, Pool/AP)

Moscow’s intention is to “plunge the Ukrainian people into despair”, Mr Macron said.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke by video link, said 12 million Ukrainians are suffering power cuts.

He said the country needs electricity generators as urgently as it needs armoured vehicles and armoured vests for its troops.

As temperatures plunge and snow falls, Ukraine’s needs are huge and pressing.

Successive waves of missile and drone attacks since October have destroyed about half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the government in Kyiv says.

Russia Ukraine War
Dozens of countries and international organisations were throwing their weight behind a fresh push to keep Ukraine powered (Teresa Suarez, Pool/AP)

It says Russia is trying to create a fresh wave of refugees to Europe.

Russia says striking civilian infrastructure is intended to weaken Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

In Ukraine, life for many is becoming a battle for survival.

“Globally we need everything,” said Yevhen Kaplin, who heads a Ukrainian humanitarian group, Proliska, providing cooking stoves, blankets and other aid to frontline regions and away from the battlefields.

With “the shelling, the missile strikes and strikes on the infrastructure, we can’t say whether there will be gas tomorrow, we can’t predict whether to buy gas stoves or not”, he said.

Russia Ukraine War
Damaged Russian military vehicles in central Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“Every day the picture changes.”

Specifically, the Paris conference is to focus on helping Ukraine meet its need for water, power, food, health and transport during the coming months through to the end of March.

The meeting’s French organisers say the aid drive will also send a message to the Kremlin that the international community is sticking by Ukraine against Russia’s aerial bombardments that have savaged the Ukrainian power grid and other key infrastructure.

Sweden was among the first countries attending the meeting to pledge more aid.

Foreign trade minister, Johan Forssell, announced a contribution of 55 million euros (£47 million) for humanitarian aid and the rebuilding of schools, hospitals and energy infrastructure.

As winter bites, “we need to do whatever we can to help improve conditions in Ukraine and also help them to fight off the Russian invaders”, he said.

“We’re here for them as long as it takes.”

Donors went to the conference armed with an array of help, from lightbulbs, generators and power transformers to assistance with food, water, health, transport and rebuilding.

France’s foreign ministry said a total of 1.05 billion euros (£840 million) in financial and in-kind aid was pledged, all of it expected to reach Ukraine over the toughest winter months before April.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced funding for the purchase of 30 million energy-saving light bulbs that Ukraine requested to reduce pressure on its power grid.

The meeting also aims to put in a place a system to co-ordinate international aid this winter, mirroring the way that western nations supplying weapons co-ordinate their military support.

A web-based platform will enable Ukraine to list its civilian aid needs, and allow donors to show what they will supply in response.

The conference organisers say they are expecting more than 45 nations and 20 international institutions to take part.

Meanwhile, the UK imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 12 more Russian senior military figures it links to the infrastructure attacks in Ukraine.

They include commanders of the strategic missile and airborne forces, and other officials in charge of missile and drone units.

The Foreign Office also announced restrictions on three Iranians and a company allegedly involved in supplying explosive drones to Russia.

