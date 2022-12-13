Hugo Lloris backs Harry Kane to recover from World Cup penalty miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugo Lloris backs Harry Kane to recover from World Cup penalty miss

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 10.45am Updated: December 13 2022, 1.17pm
Harry Kane is consoled by Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Kane is consoled by Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hugo Lloris is confident Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane will continue to shine for club and country following his costly penalty miss in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

Goalkeeper Lloris is preparing for a semi-final showdown with Morocco after watching Kane blaze a late spot-kick over his crossbar during Les Bleus’ 2-1 win over Gareth Southgate’s side.

The France captain, who is bidding to lift the World Cup for the second successive tournament, conceded it has been difficult to console his long-term club-mate.

He believes striker Kane should be proud of his performances in Qatar and pointed to a host of other star names who have failed from 12 yards at important moments as he backed him to bounce back.

“We had a text after the game,” Lloris told a press conference. “But it was not easy to find the words straight after the game. I think he needed some rest.

“It’s a difficult time obviously for the English national team and for Harry but he can be proud for what he’s done for the national team during this World Cup.

“In football history many top players missed important penalties in their career. Players like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, like Kylian Mbappe.

England captain Harry Kane skied his second penalty against France
England captain Harry Kane skied his second penalty against France (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and he will help Tottenham and the national team to shine.”

Lloris was beaten by Kane’s first penalty of the evening at Al Bayt Stadium but was not tested by the second, which flew well over the bar and into the stands.

Didier Deschamps’ reigning champions return to the same ground on Wednesday evening as overwhelming favourites to reach the final against the competition’s surprise package.

Morocco have upset Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to becoming the first African nation to progress to the last four in the history of the tournament.

Lloris, who at the weekend surpassed Lilian Thuram as France’s most-capped player by making his 143rd international appearance, feels the unprecedented performance of the Atlas Lions already represents success but has no doubt they will want more.

“I believe that both teams have plenty to lose,” said the 35-year-old. “It’s a semi-final of a World Cup, it’s a unique opportunity to go to the final.

“Obviously it’s already a success for Morocco to be at this stage of the competition but, believe me, they won’t stop, they just want to carry on and to become even more heroes for the Moroccan country.

“In our side, we prepare for the demands of a semi-final of the World Cup, it doesn’t matter who is the opponent.

“We just try to put the focus, the energy, the concentration and all of our strength into this game to make sure we will not have any regrets at the end.”

