Hugo Lloris backs Harry Kane to recover from World Cup penalty miss

Hugo Lloris is confident Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane will continue to shine for club and country following his costly penalty miss in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

Goalkeeper Lloris is preparing for a semi-final showdown with Morocco after watching Kane blaze a late spot-kick over his crossbar during Les Bleus’ 2-1 win over Gareth Southgate’s side.

The France captain, who is bidding to lift the World Cup for the second successive tournament, conceded it has been difficult to console his long-term club-mate.

He believes striker Kane should be proud of his performances in Qatar and pointed to a host of other star names who have failed from 12 yards at important moments as he backed him to bounce back.

“We had a text after the game,” Lloris told a press conference. “But it was not easy to find the words straight after the game. I think he needed some rest.

“It’s a difficult time obviously for the English national team and for Harry but he can be proud for what he’s done for the national team during this World Cup.

“In football history many top players missed important penalties in their career. Players like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, like Kylian Mbappe.

England captain Harry Kane skied his second penalty against France (Mike Egerton/PA)

“But I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and he will help Tottenham and the national team to shine.”

Lloris was beaten by Kane’s first penalty of the evening at Al Bayt Stadium but was not tested by the second, which flew well over the bar and into the stands.

Didier Deschamps’ reigning champions return to the same ground on Wednesday evening as overwhelming favourites to reach the final against the competition’s surprise package.

Morocco have upset Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to becoming the first African nation to progress to the last four in the history of the tournament.

"𝑆𝑡𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑠𝑜 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑟𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝐵𝑙𝑒𝑢𝑠" After becoming the most-capped player in the history of the French team last night, Hugo Lloris received a personalised 1⃣4⃣3⃣ shirt, to match his number of appearances!#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/BlQIgNvxUT — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 11, 2022

Lloris, who at the weekend surpassed Lilian Thuram as France’s most-capped player by making his 143rd international appearance, feels the unprecedented performance of the Atlas Lions already represents success but has no doubt they will want more.

“I believe that both teams have plenty to lose,” said the 35-year-old. “It’s a semi-final of a World Cup, it’s a unique opportunity to go to the final.

“Obviously it’s already a success for Morocco to be at this stage of the competition but, believe me, they won’t stop, they just want to carry on and to become even more heroes for the Moroccan country.

“In our side, we prepare for the demands of a semi-final of the World Cup, it doesn’t matter who is the opponent.

“We just try to put the focus, the energy, the concentration and all of our strength into this game to make sure we will not have any regrets at the end.”