Care home resident, 92, lends hand to give Ukrainian refugee English lessons

A Ukrainian refugee has been getting a helping hand with her English after a 92-year-old resident at the care home she works for stepped up to teach her.

Terry Medley, a resident at Care UK’s Liberham Lodge, Leatherhead, has been helping to teach 44-year-old Oksana Deinychenko some English to help her settle into life in the UK.

Ms Deinychenko moved in with a family in Leatherhead, Surrey, with her three children, aged 24, nine and eight in May this year.

“Terry is a very interesting and extremely intelligent man,” Ms Deinychenko said.

Oksana Deinychenko and Terry Medley have been meeting three times a week for English lessons (Care UK)

“It makes me feel happy he is helping me with my English.

“I really enjoy working at Liberham Lodge… It’s very different to my previous jobs but I have very good colleagues and beautiful surroundings.”

In Ukraine, Ms Deinychenko worked as an events co-ordinator for more than 15 years, arranging weddings and parties.

She began work as a housekeeper at Liberham Lodge in October, when she met Mr Medley and asked for his help learning English.

“It’s nice to feel that I am helping someone, even more so when settling into a new environment and country,” Mr Medley said of the 30-minute lessons, which take place three times a week.

He was a senior marine economist for most of his career and also spent a year-and-a-half in the Royal Navy.

Mr Medley was more than happy to help when Ms Deinychenko asked him to teach her English (Care UK)

“Oksana is a valued member of the team and to learn a new language at the age of 44 is truly inspirational,” general manager at Liberham Lodge Jagpal Singh said.

“Equally as wonderful is Terry’s selflessness in taking the time to assist Oksana.

“It is beautiful to watch Terry and Oksana interacting as they learn about each other’s languages, histories and backgrounds.

“We cannot wait to see what the future holds for Oksana as she continues to learn English – residents and team members alike find her an inspiration.”