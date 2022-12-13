Camilla reveals she has bought ‘nice pieces’ from charity shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla reveals she has bought ‘nice pieces’ from charity shops

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 1.13pm Updated: December 13 2022, 1.44pm
The Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood which is part of Emmaus SLC (Surrey, Lambeth, Croydon), to learn about Emmaus’s work in the UK to develop women-only provisions and how a women-only space is often important for women who have experienced homelessness (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood which is part of Emmaus SLC (Surrey, Lambeth, Croydon), to learn about Emmaus’s work in the UK to develop women-only provisions and how a women-only space is often important for women who have experienced homelessness (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Queen Consort revealed she is a thrifty shopper who has bagged a bargain in a charity shop when she visited a unique organisation helping the homeless.

Camilla toured an Emmaus Community in south London which has been supporting rough sleepers by providing them with a home, meaningful work and funded training for almost 15 years.

As she looked at donated furniture and home furnishings in the boutique shop of Emmaus SLC (Surrey, Lambeth, Croydon) she praised the organisation’s work, saying: “It’s an incredible charity, you don’t believe it until you see it.”

Royal visit to Emmaus Community
The Queen Consort visits the Emmaus Community in south London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Camilla has been patron of Emmaus UK since 2006 and has toured many of its communities across the country which have been helping the homeless, known as “companions”, for decades.

Speaking to the charity’s head of business, Rachel Burton, she added: “I know, with all these shops, they never give me enough time to look around, all the furniture is so useful. I’ve picked up some nice pieces.”

The first Emmaus Community was founded in Paris in 1949 by Abbe Pierre, a Catholic priest, MP and former member of the French Resistance.

The winter of 1954 was a particularly harsh one and Abbe Pierre became incensed when he heard that a baby and a woman had frozen to death on the streets. He launched a press and radio appeal and the people of Paris responded with gifts and support and Emmaus became a major international charity.

Royal visit to Emmaus Community
Camilla is given a tour by Emmaus UK head of business Rachael Burton during a visit to charity’s boutique shop (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

During the visit, the Queen Consort heard about plans by Emmaus SLC to diversify its support, with the charity conducting research to better help female rough sleepers and see if women-only provision is a possible answer.

But it may also need to provide greater support to those homeless suffering mental health or drug dependency issues.

Jonathan Pallas, chairman of trustees at Emmaus SLC, said there are beds available in the accommodation it provides but added: “It’s not as if homelessness has been eliminated.

“What we’re finding, in order to live and function in the community you need to be willing and able to work, your support needs to be relatively low, and what we’re finding is there are plenty of people who need our support but they need a much more enhanced service offer and that’s how we need to adapt.”

In a brief speech to mark her visit, the Queen Consort said about the homeless charity: “Every time I come and visit one I always come away with the same impression that, you know, you have this wonderful feeling of community and people looking after one another – and that’s what Emmaus communities are all about.

“So I’d like to thank everybody who’s involved, for in making it all work and of course all of the companions – I’ve talked to so many and they always say the same thing, it’s obviously their confidence (that) gets boosted by coming here and they find a path into starting their life again.”

Camilla added: “I was very interested to hear about the women’s community, which I think is very important.”

