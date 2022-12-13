South Africa’s parliament votes against impeaching Ramaphosa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Africa’s parliament votes against impeaching Ramaphosa

By Press Association
December 13 2022, 4.17pm
A special sitting of parliament gets underway in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. South African lawmakers are to vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020 (AP/PA)
A special sitting of parliament gets underway in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. South African lawmakers are to vote on whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020 (AP/PA)

South Africa’s parliament voted against starting impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020.

The parliament voted 214 to 148 against the move to impeach Mr Ramaphosa. The ruling African National Congress party, which holds a majority in the parliament, largely stood with Mr Ramaphosa, preventing the motion from getting the two-thirds vote needed to proceed with impeachment.

Four ANC members of parliament, however, showed their opposition to Mr Ramaphosa by voting in favour of impeachment and a few more did not attend the vote.

The crucial vote came after a damning parliamentary report alleged that Mr Ramaphosa illegally hid at least 580,000 dollars (£468,000) in cash in a sofa at his Phala Phala game ranch.

It said he did not report the theft of the money to the police in order to avoid questions over how he got the foreign currency and why he had not declared it to authorities.

South Africa Scandal
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves an African National Congress national executive committee meeting in Johannesburg (Jerome Delay/AP/PA)

The report has brought Mr Ramaphosa’s opponents — opposition parties and even rivals within his ANC party — to call for him to step down.

At least four ANC MPs broke ranks with the party line and voted along with the opposition parties in favour of the impeachment process, including Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, currently a minister in Mr Ramaphosa’s Cabinet and a high-ranking ANC leader.

Ms Dlamini-Zuma lost against Mr Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency at its last national conference in 2017.

Other notable figures who voted in favour of Mr Ramaphosa’s impeachment were Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane, known rivals of Mr Ramaphosa and allies of former president Jacob Zuma, indicating the extent of divisions within the ANC.

During the Tuesday sitting, ANC MPs argued that the panel that drafted the report did not present enough evidence to warrant the impeachment of Mr Ramaphosa. They said that other law enforcement agencies are still probing the matter.

South Africa President Scandal
Anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa and expelled African National Congress member Carl Niehaus, centre, protests in Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday (Nardus Engelbrecht/AP/PA)

They also cited Mr Ramaphosa’s application for a judicial review of the report, saying parliament should await the outcome of that process before proceeding with any move against the president.

The parliamentary vote comes in a week where Mr Ramaphosa will also be fighting for his political life as he seeks to be re-elected the leader of the ANC at its national conference starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

The conference will also elect members of the party’s National Executive Committee, which is the party’s highest decision-making body.

Mr Ramaphosa must be re-elected as the ANC leader in order to stand for re-election to a second term as South Africa’s president in 2024.

