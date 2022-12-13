Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts has announced that actor Adam Sandler will receive The Mark Twain Prize for American Humour.

Over the years, the prestigious award has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres.

Now Sandler will be presented with next year’s award at a gala on March 19.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” said Kennedy Centre President Deborah F Rutter in a statement.

“Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy Hustle, has created a list of funny films including Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard and The Waterboy.

His role as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award.